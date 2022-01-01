Great cooling and odor control. With regular use it has helped my feet heal from the constant heat and abuse of work boots all day, every day. Great product!
– Brad H., Verified Customer
Foot Duster®
Foot Deodorant
Say goodbye to stinky foot funk with the Foot Duster® deodorant spray. This essential hygiene solution features cooling tea tree oil for a pleasant experience on your feet. Trusted by professional athletes and specifically designed for active lifestyles. Your feet will thank you!
- Spray-on odor neutralization
- Natural ingredients like cooling tea tree oil
- Proactive sweat defense
- Features the signature MANSCAPED™ scent
- Aluminum Free, Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Paraben Free, Vegan
- Product packaging may vary
Designed to Perform
Performance Foot Deodorant
Invigorating formula created for athletic performance.
Therapeutic Cooling Sensation
Natural tea tree oil evokes an exhilarating cooling sensation.
Essential Sweat Defense
Sweaty feet are no problem for the Foot Duster®.
Ingredients
What Goes Into Our Foot Deodorizing Spray
Foot Duster® has a unique mix of natural ingredients that keep sock sweat, bacteria, and funky odor in check.
Tea Tree Oil
Tea tree oil gives your skin a natural cooling sensation, both refreshing and soothing hot, sweaty stumps.
Coconut Oil
Coconut oil possesses moisturizing properties when applied to the skin and hair.
Peppermint Leaf Oil
Peppermint oil contains menthol which has powerful natural cooling properties that pair well with the tea tree oil, like built-in AC.
Who’d We Make Our Deodorizer Spray For?
If you’ve got uncomfortably hot, sweaty feet, you’re exactly who we made this for. Think about it, you hold your feet captive all day, denying them fresh sweet air, and freedom every time you go for a run, hit the gym, or throw on those dreaded work shoes. By the day’s end, your feet are hot, soaked in perspiration, and stanky. Which is why we made this spray. One spritz will keep your feet cool, dry, and stank free.
How to Use Our Foot Spray
After a good, long shower, towel your feet off completely. Then spray the top and bottom each foot a couple times. Now, let them air dry for two minutes and bask our light, refreshing signature scent. You’ll get a pleasant chill up your spine as you feel the natural tea oil and peppermint oil extracts cooling and revitalizing your wiggly bits. Now, socks on. Or not. Up to you.
