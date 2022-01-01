Skip to Main Content
Great cooling and odor control. With regular use it has helped my feet heal from the constant heat and abuse of work boots all day, every day. Great product!

Brad H., Verified Customer

Foot Duster®

Foot Deodorant

Say goodbye to stinky foot funk with the Foot Duster® deodorant spray. This essential hygiene solution features cooling tea tree oil for a pleasant experience on your feet. Trusted by professional athletes and specifically designed for active lifestyles. Your feet will thank you!

  • Spray-on odor neutralization
  • Natural ingredients like cooling tea tree oil
  • Proactive sweat defense
  • Features the signature MANSCAPED™ scent
  • Aluminum Free, Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Paraben Free, Vegan
  • Product packaging may vary

Designed to Perform

Performance Foot Deodorant

Performance Foot Deodorant

Invigorating formula created for athletic performance.

Therapeutic Cooling Sensation

Therapeutic Cooling Sensation

Natural tea tree oil evokes an exhilarating cooling sensation.

Essential Sweat Defense

Essential Sweat Defense

Sweaty feet are no problem for the Foot Duster®.

Ingredients

What Goes Into Our Foot Deodorizing Spray

Foot Duster® has a unique mix of natural ingredients that keep sock sweat, bacteria, and funky odor in check.

  • Water
  • Alcohol Denat
  • Saccharomyces Ferment
  • Polysorbate 20
  • Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Oil
  • Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil
  • Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Oil
  • Glycerin
  • Propanediol
  • Phenoxyethanol
  • Menthol
  • Menthyl Lactate
  • Ethylhexylglycerin
  • Fragrance
Dye Free
Cruelty Free
Vegan
Paraben Free
Tea Tree Oil

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil gives your skin a natural cooling sensation, both refreshing and soothing hot, sweaty stumps.

Cracked Coconuts

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil possesses moisturizing properties when applied to the skin and hair.

Peppermint Leaf Oil

Peppermint Leaf Oil

Peppermint oil contains menthol which has powerful natural cooling properties that pair well with the tea tree oil, like built-in AC.

Legs running

Who’d We Make Our Deodorizer Spray For?

If you’ve got uncomfortably hot, sweaty feet, you’re exactly who we made this for. Think about it, you hold your feet captive all day, denying them fresh sweet air, and freedom every time you go for a run, hit the gym, or throw on those dreaded work shoes. By the day’s end, your feet are hot, soaked in perspiration, and stanky. Which is why we made this spray. One spritz will keep your feet cool, dry, and stank free.

How to Use Our Foot Spray

After a good, long shower, towel your feet off completely. Then spray the top and bottom each foot a couple times. Now, let them air dry for two minutes and bask our light, refreshing signature scent. You’ll get a pleasant chill up your spine as you feel the natural tea oil and peppermint oil extracts cooling and revitalizing your wiggly bits. Now, socks on. Or not. Up to you.

Foot Duster® spray in action

Testimonials From Some of Our Satisfied Customers

Jack Z.Verified Buyer

Foot Duster works great!

Foot Duster works great! The smell is perfect and my feet stayed cool all day. I will purchase the product again.
Stuart T.Verified Buyer

Bye-bye athlete’s smelly feet

Easy to use...smells great. With an active lifestyle, can’t go wrong with giving you feet the attention it needs. Moisture control is better than good. Shipping was fast and discreet.
Cindy M.Verified Buyer

My son said he loves

My son said he loves the way it makes his feet feel and says it smells super great especially after a rigorous game of basketball.
