Our UltraPremium Body Spray features a 360° delivery spray system for an even application and signature Refined™ scent. The light, non-greasy formula will give your skin the moisture it needs without excess shine, using ingredients like red algae from the Pacific Ocean and hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration.
- 6 oz. Aluminum Bottle with Bag-On Valve
- Lightweight and Quick Drying
- Non-Greasy Formula
- Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance
- Paraben Free, Formaldehyde Free, Phthalate Free, Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Vegan
Using compressed air, our hydrating mist goes on clear and dries quickly.
Premium Hydration
Infused with red marine algae from the intertidal basalt shores of the Hawaiian Islands and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture.
Non-Greasy Formula
Each 360° spritz delivers moisture to your skin without feeling greasy or heavy.
Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance
Made with authentic Refined™ cologne, you’ll enjoy a longer-lasting scent than most body sprays.
Ingredients
What Goes Into Our Spray-On Moisturizer
Our UltraPremium Body Spray is infused with high-quality ingredients like red algae and hyaluronic acid.
Red Algae
Sourced from the Pacific Ocean, red algae helps keep skin hydrated.
Hyaluronic Acid
Hyaluronic acid binds to water to help retain moisture in your skin.
Saccharide Isomerate
100% plant-derived, saccharide isomerate is known for its excellent ability to bind to skin, delivering long-lasting hydration.
Spray-On Moisturizer For
If you’re super active, hitting the gym, or doing a lot of moving around while you’re at work, you may need a spritz of something that smells good. But let’s say you’re in a no-cologne zone. This is where our Hydrating Body Spray comes in clutch. It provides a noticeable aroma that doesn’t have to fight its way to the forefront of anyone’s attention. And as an added bonus, it’ll hydrate your skin, giving you that hey good lookin’ glow.
Spray-On Moisturizer
Ever wondered what it’s like to have skin that feels as soft as a baby’s bottom but smells like a full-grown man? Hold the bottle four inches away, spray your entire body. Lightly rub it in until it’s absorbed. And voila. Curiosity, cured.
