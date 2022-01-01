Skip to Main Content
Summer Sale
Use Code SUMMER for 20% off Entire Order + Free Shipping
gallery-

Hydrating

Body Spray

Spray-On Hydration

$12.99
$11.99
Save 8%

Our UltraPremium Body Spray features a 360° delivery spray system for an even application and signature Refined™ scent. The light, non-greasy formula will give your skin the moisture it needs without excess shine, using ingredients like red algae from the Pacific Ocean and hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration.

  • 6 oz. Aluminum Bottle with Bag-On Valve
  • Lightweight and Quick Drying
  • Non-Greasy Formula
  • Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance
  • Paraben Free, Formaldehyde Free, Phthalate Free, Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Vegan
  • Product packaging may vary

Buy More and Save-1-Pack

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

Bundle & Save Up To 30%

UltraPremium Collection

UltraPremium Collection

Men's Skin + Haircare Kit

Luxurious Lather

Hydrating
Body Spray
Lightweight & Quick Drying

Using compressed air, our hydrating mist goes on clear and dries quickly.

Premium Hydration
Premium Hydration

Premium Hydration

Infused with red marine algae from the intertidal basalt shores of the Hawaiian Islands and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture.

Non Greasy Formula
Non-Greasy Formula

Non-Greasy Formula

Each 360° spritz delivers moisture to your skin without feeling greasy or heavy.

Cologne Quality
Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance

Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance

Made with authentic Refined™ cologne, you’ll enjoy a longer-lasting scent than most body sprays.

Ingredients

What Goes Into Our Spray-On Moisturizer

Our UltraPremium Body Spray is infused with high-quality ingredients like red algae and hyaluronic acid.

Dye Free
Cruelty Free
Vegan
Cologne-Quality Fragrance
Body Spray
UltraPremium LogoUltraPremium

Red Algae

Sourced from the Pacific Ocean, red algae helps keep skin hydrated.

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid binds to water to help retain moisture in your skin.

Saccharide Isomerate

100% plant-derived, saccharide isomerate is known for its excellent ability to bind to skin, delivering long-lasting hydration.

Who'd We Make This<br/>Spray-On Moisturizer For
Who'd We Make This
Spray-On Moisturizer For

If you’re the type of guy who’s really active and takes multiple showers a day, MANSCAPED™ UltraPremium Hydrating Body Spray is the perfect shower companion for getting moisture back into your skin—it’s a total game changer if you’re prone to dry, flaky skin. To really seal in moisture, give yourself a spritz after you get out of the shower and let it sink in for a few minutes. Our spray is quick-drying and sprays on clear, but we still recommended waiting a few minutes before getting dressed right away.

How To Use Our<br/> Spray-On Moisturizer
How To Use Our
Spray-On Moisturizer

Ever wondered what it’s like to have skin that feels as soft as a baby’s bottom but smells like a full-grown man? Hold the bottle four inches away, spray your entire body. Lightly rub it in until it’s absorbed. And voila. Curiosity, cured.

Trusted By Over 6,000,000+ Men Worldwide

@tonysurphman
@tonysurphman
@andykandy
@andykandy
@coreythompsontv
@coreythompsontv
@pedro_pertile
@pedro_pertile

Testimonials From Some of Our Satisfied Customers

Anthony M.Verified Buyer

Hydrate without a mess

What I like about this product is that I can apply it and not making a sticky lotion mess specially if I’m in a hurry or if the day is humid, I hate body lotions. I just spray all over my body, apply my ball deodorant and underarm deodorant wait a few seconds for my balls to dry with the spray, all in less than a minute.
Scott P.Verified Buyer

Loving this spray lotion!

I'm not a big lotion person because Of the way it feels afterwards. But I have dry arms and legs. I love the smell and the feeling of this spray.
Frank J.Verified Buyer

Very pleased with this.

I’ve done many lotions over the years--usually the squirt out of the bottle kind. This spray bottle gives me a nice, very light layer of moisturizer. It’s not oily so my clothes don't get that oil stain like previous lotions gave. i just got it last week and satisfied so far.

You have questions. We have answers.

GQ Logo
UFC Logo
ESPN Logo
The Chive Logo
Fast Company Logo
Barstool Sports Logo
Playboy Logo
Forbes Logo

We Also Recommend

Crop Cleanser®

Crop Cleanser®

$12.99
Crop Preserver

Crop Preserver®

$12.99
Foot Duster

Foot Duster™

$14.99

Up Your Shower Game Today

HomeAll ProductsHydrating Body Spray
free shipping
hassle-free returns
Secure checkout
  • About Us
  • FAQ
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Investor Relations
  • Press
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patents
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us

Accepted Payment Methods

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Get Early Access to New Products Below

By clicking "Join Now" you agree to receive promotional emails from MANSCAPED™. You may unsubscribe at any time.
  • Warranty & Return|
  • Terms of Use and Sale|
  • Privacy Policy|
  • Cookie Policy
Copyright © 2022, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved
United StatesCanadaEuropeUnited KingdomAustralia / New ZealandSingaporeSouth AfricaSaudi Arabia / United Arab Emirates