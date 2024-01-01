Skip to Main Content
The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Plus

Groin & Body Hair Trimmer

A trimmer with everything you need to get the job done. The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Plus features an updated SkinSafe™ blade for a close, confident shave.

  • SkinSafe™ Technology
  • Waterproof
  • LED Spotlight
  • Constant RPM Motor
  • 600mAh Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery
  • Up to 60 Minutes Runtime
  • Two Adjustable Combs: 2-12 mm
  • Adapter & USB-C Cable

The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Plus

Groin & Body Hair Trimmer

Man giving his girlfriend a piggyback ride

Confidence starts here.

Close-up of the updated SkinSafe™ blade on The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Plus

Updated SkinSafe™ technology.

Our updated SkinSafe™ ceramic blade is rounded for comfort with a built-in guard designed to help reduce nicks and cuts.*

*SkinSafe® technology does not guarantee cut protection.

The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Plus covered in water droplets

Trim wet or dry.

The waterproof design allows you to shave wet or dry with easy cleanup.*

*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

A rendering of the internal motor on The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Plus

Smooth and steady.

Constant RPMs help prevent the blade from slowing down as the battery dies, creating a consistent shave with up to 60 minutes of runtime.

Who’d we make this ball trimmer for?

Let this be your introduction to life on the trimmed side. If you’ve ever wanted to tidy up your body, groin, or routine, then The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Plus is the ball shaver for you.

Man demonstrating how to use The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Plus on his arm

How to use The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Pro:

After fully charging your ball trimmer, gently place the flat side of the blade flush against your skin and shave against the direction of growth.

You have questions. We have answers.

