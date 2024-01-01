The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Plus
Groin & Body Hair Trimmer
A trimmer with everything you need to get the job done. The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Plus features an updated SkinSafe™ blade for a close, confident shave.
- SkinSafe™ Technology
- Waterproof
- LED Spotlight
- Constant RPM Motor
- 600mAh Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery
- Up to 60 Minutes Runtime
- Two Adjustable Combs: 2-12 mm
- Adapter & USB-C Cable
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
Confidence starts here.
Updated SkinSafe™ technology.
Our updated SkinSafe™ ceramic blade is rounded for comfort with a built-in guard designed to help reduce nicks and cuts.*
*SkinSafe® technology does not guarantee cut protection.
Trim wet or dry.
The waterproof design allows you to shave wet or dry with easy cleanup.*
*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.
Smooth and steady.
Constant RPMs help prevent the blade from slowing down as the battery dies, creating a consistent shave with up to 60 minutes of runtime.
What’s in the box:
Who’d we make this ball trimmer for?
Let this be your introduction to life on the trimmed side. If you’ve ever wanted to tidy up your body, groin, or routine, then The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Plus is the ball shaver for you.
How to use The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Pro:
After fully charging your ball trimmer, gently place the flat side of the blade flush against your skin and shave against the direction of growth.