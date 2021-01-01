The Lawn Mower™ 4.0
Fourth generation Lawn Mower™ trimmer
- SkinSafe™ Replaceable Ceramic Blades
- Adjustable Guard Sizes 1-4
- 7,000 RPM Motor with QuietStroke™ Technology
- Waterproof
- Wireless Charging System
- 600mAh li-Ion Rechargeable Battery
- 4000k LED Spotlight and Power Status Indicator
- Travel Lock
Fourth Generation Engineering
We obsessively engineered the ultimate groin and body trimmer by focusing on intelligent functionality and an incredibly comfortable grooming experience.
SkinSafe®
Technology
Ceramic blades featuring SkinSafe® technology are replaceable and precision-engineered for maximum confidence while trimming below-the-waist.
Waterproof
Trimming in the shower is easy and can create less mess. Comfortably operate The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer in wet or dry conditions.
*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at manscaped.com/waterproof.
Powerful
Performance
Premium 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology and a 600mA li-ion battery is rechargeable by a wireless charging system.
Wireless Charging System
The convenient dock wirelessly charges The Lawn Mower™ 4.0 by transferring energy from the dock to the trimmer via electromagnetic induction.
Tri-Level Power Indicator
LEDs light up individually when the trimmer is on to show charge level in increments of 33%.
Extended Battery
Up to 90 minutes of use with device firmware that features an over-charging and over-discharging protection circuit.
Premium Craftsmanship
The two-toned black finish is hot foil stamped with a black chrome logo.
Travel Friendly
Enjoy the travel lock safety feature to help reduce accidental powering of the device.
What's in the box
- The Lawn Mower™ 4.0 Trimmer Device
- Wireless Charging System
- Adapter & Braided USB Type-C Cable
- Smooth Adjustable Guard Sizes 1 - 4
- Cleaning Brush
- Instruction Manual
FAQ
You got Questions.We got answers.
Why Should You Groom Your Man Parts?
Hygiene
Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.
Appearance
Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?
Attractiveness
8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.
Confidence
Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.