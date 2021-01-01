Skip to Main Content
Fourth generation Lawn Mower™ trimmer

  • SkinSafe™ Replaceable Ceramic Blades
  • Adjustable Guard Sizes 1-4​
  • 7,000 RPM Motor with QuietStroke™ Technology
  • Waterproof
  • Wireless Charging System
  • 600mA li-Ion Rechargeable Battery
  • 4000k LED Spotlight and Power Status Indicator
  • Travel Lock

The
Lawn Mower 4.0

Fourth Generation Engineering

We obsessively engineered the ultimate groin and body trimmer by focusing on intelligent functionality and an incredibly comfortable grooming experience.

SkinSafe®

Technology

Ceramic blades featuring SkinSafe® technology are replaceable and precision-engineered for maximum confidence while trimming below-the-waist.

Waterproof

Trimming in the shower is easy and can create less mess. Comfortably operate The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer in wet or dry conditions.

*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at manscaped.com/waterproof.

Powerful
Performance

Premium 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology and a 600mA li-ion battery is rechargeable by a wireless charging system.

Wireless Charging System

The convenient dock wirelessly charges The Lawn Mower™ 4.0 by transferring energy from the dock to the trimmer via electromagnetic induction.

Tri-Level Power Indicator

LEDs light up individually when the trimmer is on to show charge level in increments of 33%.

Extended Battery

Up to 90 minutes of use with device firmware that features an over-charging and over-discharging protection circuit.​

Premium Craftsmanship

The two-toned black finish is hot foil stamped with a black chrome logo.

Travel Friendly

Enjoy the travel lock safety feature to help reduce accidental powering of the device.

  • The Lawn Mower™ 4.0 Trimmer Device
  • Wireless Charging System
  • Adapter & Braided USB Type-C Cable
  • Smooth Adjustable Guard Sizes 1 - 4
  • Cleaning Brush
  • Instruction Manual

Why Should You Groom Your Man Parts?

Hygiene

Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.

Appearance

Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?

Attractiveness

8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.

Confidence

Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.

