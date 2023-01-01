The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra
Groin & Body Hair Trimmer
With an advanced dual-head system and SkinSafe™ blades, The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra is a next-gen groin groomer that’ll give you the power to trim, shave, and shape your pubes to your liking.
- Two Interchangeable SkinSafe™ Blade Heads:
- SkinSafe™ Trimmer Blade
- SkinSafe™ Foil Blade
- Waterproof
- One Fixed-Length Comb: 1.4mm
- Two Adjustable Combs: 2-12mm
- Power Adapter & USB-C Charging Cable
- Wireless Qi Charging Compatible
- Up to 60-Minute Runtime Li-ion Battery
- Dual LED Spotlight
- Constant RPM
- Tri-Level LED Low Battery Indicator
- Travel Lock
The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra
Groin & Body Hair Trimmer
On the cutting edge of cutting pubes.
The next big thing in SkinSafe™
Designed to give you a skin-close shave. Use our SkinSafe™ Trimmer Blade to take a little off the top, then go in with the SkinSafe™ Foil Blade for a smooth finish.*
*SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.
Take it to the shower.
This waterproof* trimmer doesn’t mind getting a little wet. Whether you’re touching up or going into detail, both blades can be used wet or dry, saving time and cleanup.
*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.
This battery is a beast.
Spend more time trimming, less time charging with a 700mAh Li-ion battery that holds a charge for up to 60 minutes. Need to freshen up ASAP? The quick charge option will set you right.
Smooth and smoother.
Strong until the last stroke.
Constant RPMs prevent the blade from slowing down as the battery drains, which helps reduce the risk of pulling hairs.
Light your spot.
Grooming below the waist shouldn’t be a guessing game. Dual-temp LEDs better illuminate multiple skin tones so everyone can feel confident trimming down there.
Good vibrations only.
A travel lock helps reduce accidental powering on of the device, so your trimmer’s fully juiced when you arrive at your destination.
What’s in the box:
Who’d we make this fifth-generation ball trimmer for?
Have you ever wondered what your pubes would look like shaved into a mohawk? A high fade? No? Fine, us neither. No matter what you’re sporting, The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra groin and body hair trimmer and its SkinSafe™ dual-head system makes manicuring your manliness easy.
How to use The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra
Use the SkinSafe™ Trimmer Blade to trim down growth.* Then, hold skin taut, and gently glide the SkinSafe™ Foil Blade up and down. With every stroke, the bi-directional trimmer lifts and trims any long hairs left behind, while the foil brings the shave down to the skin.
Pro tip: Use wet with Crop Gel® for a more comfortable shave.
*SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.
You have questions. We have answers.
Why should you groom your man parts?
Hygiene
Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.
Appearance
Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?
Attractiveness
8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.
Confidence
Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.