The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra Foil Blade
SkinSafe™ Replacement Blade
The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra is equipped with a SkinSafe™ foil blade to keep your boys in good hands, trim to shave.
- SkinSafe™ Technology
- Compatible with The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra
Comfortably close.
Designed to remove groin hair in a single stroke, the bi-directional foil blades capture any long hairs left behind, while the foil brings the shave down to the skin.
Clean cut.
The stainless steel blade was designed to withstand dirt, oil, and buildup that can lead to irritation while also being easy to clean and replace.
A well-oiled machine.
Each foil comes pre-lubricated to run smoothly, reducing wear and tear while helping you hit max RPMs.
How to replace your blade:
To replace the foil blade on The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra, push the bottom of the blade head with your thumb in the direction of the arrow to snap it out. Then, insert the lug of the new blade head into the slot in the top of the trimmer. Then, press it back until it snaps in place.
You have questions. We have answers.
Why should you groom your man parts?
Hygiene
Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.
Appearance
Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?
Attractiveness
8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.
Confidence
Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.