The SkinSafe™ trimmer blade for The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra is rounded for comfort with a built-in metal guard for a smooth glide.
- SkinSafe™ Technology
- Compatible with The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra
Trim with confidence.
The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra’s SkinSafe™ technology* doubles down on comfort with a built-in metal guard that acts like a comb. Thoughtfully designed at a precise distance from the guard to help reduce nicks and cuts.
*SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.
Clean cut.
The ceramic blade was designed to withstand dirt, oil, and buildup that can lead to irritation while also being easy to clean and replace.
A well-oiled machine.
Each blade comes pre-lubricated to run smoothly, reducing wear and tear while helping you maintain RPMs.
How to replace your blade
To replace the trimmer blade on The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra, push the bottom of the blade head with your thumb in the direction of the arrow to snap it out. Then, insert the lug of the new blade head into the slot in the top of the trimmer. Then, press it back until it snaps in place.
Why should you groom your man parts?
Hygiene
Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.
Appearance
Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?
Attractiveness
8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.
Confidence
Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.