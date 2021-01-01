Skip to Main Content
The Lawn Mower™ 3.0

Trimmer for groin & body grooming

I’ve never felt safer while trimming down there.

Derrick L., Verified Customer

The Lawn Mower™ 3.0

Trimmer for groin & body grooming

Third generation Lawn Mower trimmer

  • SkinSafe™ Technology
  • 600mAh Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery
  • Waterproof Ergonomic Design
  • Adjustable Guard with 2 Lengths

MaximumSkinsafePerformance

Combining third-generation innovations in design, power & hygiene, The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer with SkinSafe™ Technology is the perfect tool for an incredible grooming experience.

COMPACT DESIGN

The diamond-textured no-slip grip, LED light, and compact design help you navigate all your nooks and crannies, wet or dry.

Advanced Engineering

Upgraded 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ Technology.

The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer features precision-engineered blades for confident trimming below-the-waist.

Convenient charging dock powered by USB charges li-ion batteries for up to 90 minutes of use.

Ceramic Blades

We also improved the sharp, durable SkinSafe™ ceramic blade to hold an edge longer so it’s less likely to nick your nugs.

The Lawn Mower™ 3.0’s SkinSafe™ replaceable blade is reverse compatible with The Lawn Mower™ 2.0.

Waterproof

Safely take care of business in the shower-the only shock being on your partner's face for a trim job well done.

MANSCAPED™ trimmers are IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at manscaped.com/waterproof

    • Hygienic

    The ceramic and stainless steel blade was designed to withstand dirt, oil and buildup that can lead to irritation while also being easy to clean and replace. The Lawn Mower’s innovative replaceable blade ensures peak hygiene is within reach.

    Lubricated

    Each blade comes pre-lubricated to run smoothly, reduce wear and tear while ensuring you hit max RPMs. Mow the thickest lawn with ease.

    Small TeethStainless Steel & Ceramic BladeSnapable Blade

    Why not use a face
    trimmer below-the-waist?
    Why not use
    a face trimmer
    below-the-waist?

    Did you know different
    bacteria live on different
    parts of the body?

    Introducing bacteria to areas they don’t belong can cause infections, bad odor and other problems, especially if you scrape or nick the skin.1 Take care of your largest organ by using a different trimmer above and below the waist.

    Face BacteriaOxygen LovingGroin BacteriaMoisture Loving
    Face
    Groin

    Face
    Bacteria
    Face Bacteria

    Face bacteria prefer a dry, oily,
    oxygen rich environment.1

    COMMON SPECIES1

    • Corynebacteriaceae
    • Propionibacteriaceae
    • Other Actinobacteria

    Groin
    Bacteria
    Groin Bacteria

    Bacteria below the waist are adapted to live in humid, less breathable areas under clothes. This includes one of the most dangerous staph bacteria, MRSA.1,2

    COMMON SPECIES1

    • Staphylococcacae
    • Corynebacteriaceae
    • These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
      • 1. www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
      • 2. www.cambridge.org

    Peak Hygiene Plan

    Get Maximum Performance

    Stay Sharp

    Like any high performance tool, precision matters. Trimmer usage over time can cut tens-of-thousands of hairs. This can cause the blade to gradually dull over time. We recommend replacing your blade regularly to keep it sharp for maximum performance.

    Keep Peak Hygiene

    Help Reduce
    Bacterial Buildup

    Having replacement blades conveniently shipped to your door ensures you’ll be prepared for a SkinSafe™ shave with less bacterial buildup.

    How to Use

    After fully charging your trimmer, gently place the silver side of the blade flat against your skin with the soft ceramic side up. Utilize a fresh SkinSafe™ blade to help reduce grooming accidents.

    pro tip

    Slow and steady wins the race.

