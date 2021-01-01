Skip to Main Content
Lip Balm

Lip Care

Let healthy lips do the talking. Our Ultra Premium™ Lip Balm is formulated with moisturizers like vitamin E, peppermint, and eucalyptus oil to help seal in moisture and soothe the lips, providing comfortable hydration without excessive shine.

  • 3-Pack
  • Moisturizing & Soothing
  • Matte Finish
  • Cruelty Free, Paraben Free, Vegan, Dye Free

Ultra Premium™

lip balm+ eucalyptus

Deep Hydration

Ingredients like sodium hyaluronate attract moisture to skin cells, increasing hydration.

Matte Finish

Made with a good balance of wax and oil, our Lip Balm has a nice opaque, matte finish.

Ingredients

what goes into our lip balm

Our Ultra Premium™ Lip Balm is infused with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and eucalyptus oil to hydrate and repair cracked lips.

Cruelty Free
Dye Free
Vegan
Ultra Premium LogoUltra Premium

Vitamin E & Eucalyptus Oil

Antioxidants with soothing, moisturizing properties.

Castor Oil

Helps retain moisture by preventing water loss and locking in hydration.

Peppermint Oil

Has a fresh menthol scent that feels cool and refreshing.

Meadowfoam Seed Oil

Both nourishes and protects skin with a less greasy skin-feel than other oils.

Who’d We Make This
Lip Balm For?

There’s nothing more off-putting than chapped lips, but a lot of men avoid lip balm because of the glossy effect most have. That’s why we created a lip balm that’s matte, for men who want to hydrate their lips without anyone knowing the wiser. Look, if you want to be a good kisser, you need a smooth surface to kiss. It’s that simple.

How to Use
Our Lip Balm

Apply Lip Balm as often as needed throughout the day to keep your lips soft and supple, and ready for action.

You have questions. We have answers.

