Let healthy lips do the talking. Our UltraPremium Lip Balm is formulated with moisturizers like vitamin E, peppermint, and eucalyptus oil to help seal in moisture and soothe the lips, providing comfortable hydration without excessive shine.
- 3-Pack
- Moisturizing & Soothing
- Matte Finish
- Cruelty Free, Paraben Free, Vegan, Dye Free
Deep Hydration
Ingredients like sodium hyaluronate attract moisture to skin cells, increasing hydration.
Matte Finish
Made with a good balance of wax and oil, our Lip Balm has a nice opaque, matte finish.
Our UltraPremium Lip Balm is infused with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and eucalyptus oil to hydrate and repair cracked lips.
Vitamin E & Eucalyptus Oil
Antioxidants with soothing, moisturizing properties.
Castor Oil
Helps retain moisture by preventing water loss and locking in hydration.
Peppermint Oil
Has a fresh menthol scent that feels cool and refreshing.
Meadowfoam Seed Oil
Both nourishes and protects skin with a less greasy skin-feel than other oils.
There’s nothing more off-putting than chapped lips, but a lot of men avoid lip balm because of the glossy effect most have. That’s why we created a lip balm that’s matte, for men who want to hydrate their lips without anyone knowing the wiser. Look, if you want to be a good kisser, you need a smooth surface to kiss. It’s that simple.
Apply Lip Balm as often as needed throughout the day to keep your lips soft and supple, and ready for action.
