Lip Balm

Lip Care

Let healthy lips do the talking. Our UltraPremium Lip Balm is formulated with moisturizers like vitamin E, peppermint, and eucalyptus oil to help seal in moisture and soothe the lips, providing comfortable hydration without excessive shine.

  • 3-Pack
  • Moisturizing & Soothing
  • Matte Finish
  • Cruelty Free, Paraben Free, Vegan, Dye Free
  • Product packaging may vary

Deep Hydration

Ingredients like sodium hyaluronate attract moisture to skin cells, increasing hydration.

Matte Finish

Made with a good balance of wax and oil, our Lip Balm has a nice opaque, matte finish.

Ingredients

what goes into our lip balm

Our UltraPremium Lip Balm is infused with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and eucalyptus oil to hydrate and repair cracked lips.

Dye Free
Cruelty Free
Vegan
Lip Balm Ingredients
Vitamin E & Eucalyptus Oil

Antioxidants with soothing, moisturizing properties.

Castor Oil

Helps retain moisture by preventing water loss and locking in hydration.

Peppermint Oil

Has a fresh menthol scent that feels cool and refreshing.

Meadowfoam Seed Oil

Both nourishes and protects skin with a less greasy skin-feel than other oils.

There’s nothing more off-putting than chapped lips, but a lot of men avoid lip balm because of the glossy effect most have. That’s why we created a lip balm that’s matte, for men who want to hydrate their lips without anyone knowing the wiser. Look, if you want to be a good kisser, you need a smooth surface to kiss. It’s that simple.

Apply Lip Balm as often as needed throughout the day to keep your lips soft and supple, and ready for action.

Testimonials From Some of Our Satisfied Customers

Lawrence B.

It feels amazing it's not

It feels amazing it's not oily or greasy, its a decent taste and makes your lips soft as can be. It's the only lip balm I use now.
Joseph P.

Lip balm works well

Have issues with dry chapped lips during colder months very pleased with this lip balm better that over the counter product purchase in the past
Adrian B.

Best lip balm ever

I have to admit I used to be afraid to approach girls whenever I had chap lips but since I got this product my confidence has just gone up since I no longer have chap lips and they are smooth and the smell is fresh my Gf likes biting my lip now whenever we kiss.

You have questions. We have answers.

Get healthy lips today!

