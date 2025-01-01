Skip to Main Content
Power Shave Gel

Head & Face Shaving Gel

Clinically tested on sensitive skin, our lubricating, performance-based shaving gel helps prep your head and face for a close, clean, and comfortable shave.

  • 6 fl oz / 177.4 ml
  • Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
  • Infused with Witch Hazel, Apple Extract, and White Willow Bark
  • Fresh Green and Light Woods Scent
  • Vegan and Cruelty Free
  • Paraben Free and Sulfate Free
  • Phthalate Free and Dye Free
  • Formulated for the Face and Scalp

Glide through your routine.

Ensure a smooth glide. Our gentle shaving gel helps defend against nicks and cuts, razor bumps, and ingrown hairs, creating a lubricating barrier between your skin and shaver.

Soothe operator.

Prep your canvas with a calming formula designed to help soothe and hold on to moisture, leaving your skin feeling nice and hydrated after a close shave.

Lighter lather.

Our lightweight, easy-to-rinse, water-based formula goes on clear so you can see where you're shaving.

Ingredients

What goes into our shaving gel?

Our Power Shave Gel is infused with witch hazel, apple extract, white willow bark, and gentle liquid exfoliants to help protect your skin while you shave.

Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin

Vegan

Paraben Free

Sulfate Free

How to use our shaving gel:

Wet your face or head with warm water and apply a thin layer of Power Shave Gel before shaving. For best results, pair with an electric shaver like The Chairman™ Pro or The Dome Shaver™ Pro. When you’re done, rinse off the excess residue, towel dry, and apply your soother.

You have questions. We have answers.

