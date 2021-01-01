Skip to Main Content
The Lawn Mower™ is equipped with a next level blade with SkinSafe™ Technology. Specifically engineered blades, designed to groom mens’ most sensitive regions. Cut through coarse or thick hair with confidence. The extra small trimming teeth, combined with a ceramic blade pushed back 3mm from the edge help create an optimal trimming experience.
  Compatible with The Lawn Mower™ 2.0 & 3.0

Specifically engineered blades, designed to groom mens’ most sensitive regions. Cut through coarse or thick hair with confidence. The extra small trimming teeth, combined with a ceramic blade pushed back 3mm from the edge help create an optimal trimming experience.

Hygienic

The ceramic and stainless steel blade was designed to withstand dirt, oil and buildup that can lead to irritation while also being easy to clean and replace. The Lawn Mower’s innovative replaceable blade ensures peak hygiene is within reach.

Lubricated

Each blade comes pre-lubricated to run smoothly, reduce wear and tear while ensuring you hit max RPMs. Mow the thickest lawn with ease.

Did you know different
bacteria live on different
parts of the body?

Introducing bacteria to areas they don’t belong can cause infections, bad odor and other problems, especially if you scrape or nick the skin.1 Take care of your largest organ by using a different trimmer above and below the waist.

COMMON SPECIES1

  • Corynebacteriaceae
  • Propionibacteriaceae
  • Other Actinobacteria

Bacteria below the waist are adapted to live in humid, less breathable areas under clothes. This includes one of the most dangerous staph bacteria, MRSA.1,2

COMMON SPECIES1

  • Staphylococcacae
  • Corynebacteriaceae
  1. www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
2. www.cambridge.org
    • 1. www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
    • 2. www.cambridge.org

Peak Hygiene Plan

Get Maximum Performance

Stay Sharp

Like any high performance tool, precision matters. Trimmer usage over time can cut tens-of-thousands of hairs. This can cause the blade to gradually dull over time. We recommend replacing your blade regularly to keep it sharp for maximum performance.

Keep Peak Hygiene

Help Reduce
Bacterial Buildup

Having replacement blades conveniently shipped to your door ensures you’ll be prepared for a SkinSafe™ shave with less bacterial buildup.

How to Use

To replace the blade in your Lawn Mower, hold the trimmer facing you, place your thumb in the middle of the blade and press gently forward to snap it out of the handle. Place the bottom of the new blade module into the slot on the handle and press it gently down to snap in place.

pro tip

We recommend replacing your blade regularly to keep it sharp for maximum performance.

