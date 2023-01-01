The Shears 3.0
5-Piece Precision Men's Nail Grooming Kit
Stay on top of your self care with professional-grade stainless steel tools, sized and styled for the task at hand.
- Nail Clipper
- Toenail Clipper
- Steel Nail File
- Slant Tip Tweezers
- Cuticle Scissors
- Vegan Leather Travel Case
Equipped to clip.
Sized with men’s hands and feet in mind, both clippers are precision-sharpened with swing-out nail files built in, and are rust-resistant with grip touch points to help prevent slipping.
Take the edge off.
This medium-grit stainless steel nail file has rounded edges to give you more control to shape and smooth.
Cuticles, check.
The Shears 3.0 cuticle scissors have larger finger holes and a curved blade to easily cut hangnails and overgrown cuticles.
Be about the details.
Add precision to your grooming game with slant tip tweezers equipped with grip touchpoints to prevent slipping no matter how tiny the task.
Built to last.
All your nail care grooming essentials come kitted in a travel-friendly, water-resistant hard case with a magnetic closure. Inside, each tool’s held firmly in place so you can toss it in your gym bag or carry-on with confidence.