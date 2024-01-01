Skip to Main Content
Special Offer

Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag + Free shipping with purchase of performance package 5.0 ultra or platinum package 5.0 ultra

The Lawn Mower® Skinsafe™ Trimmer Blade

Compatible with The Lawn Mower® 2.0, 3.0, & 4.0 Series

the original price was $19.99
$18.99
Save 5%

Our updated SkinSafe™ trimmer blade for The Lawn Mower® is rounded for comfort with a built-in guard for a smooth glide.

  • SkinSafe™ Replacement Blade
  • Compatible with The Lawn Mower® 2.0, 3.0, & 4.0 Series

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

Close-up of MANSCAPED's all new The Lawn Mower® SkinSafe™ Trimmer Blade
Close-up of MANSCAPED's all new The Lawn Mower® SkinSafe™ Trimmer Blade

Updated SkinSafe™ technology.

Our updated SkinSafe™ ceramic blade is rounded for comfort with a built-in guard designed to help reduce nicks and cuts.*

*SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.

The Lawn Mower® SkinSafe™ Trimmer Blade attached to The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro
The Lawn Mower® SkinSafe™ Trimmer Blade attached to The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro

Clean cut.

The ceramic blade is designed to withstand dirt, oil, and buildup that can lead to irritation while also being easy to clean and replace.

Close-up view of The Lawn Mower® SkinSafe™ Trimmer Blade
Close-up view of The Lawn Mower® SkinSafe™ Trimmer Blade

A well-oiled machine.

Each blade comes pre-lubricated to run smoothly, reducing wear and tear while helping you maintain RPMs.

Male model hand demonstrating how to replace The Lawn Mower® SkinSafe™ Trimmer Blade

How to replace your blade:

To replace the blade on The Lawn Mower®, place your thumb in the middle of the blade and press gently forward to snap it out of the handle. Place the bottom of the new blade module into the slot on the handle and press it down to snap in place.

You have questions. We have answers.

GQ Logo
Esquire Logo
Wall Street Journal Logo
New York Times Logo
TMZ Logo
Page Six Logo
CNBC Logo
Rolling Stones Logo

Upgrade your groin.

free shipping
hassle-free returns
Secure checkout
  • About Us
  • FAQ
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Klarna FAQ
  • Press
  • CA Notice at Collection
  • CA Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
  • CA Limit Use of Sensitive Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patents
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us
  • Accessibility Statement

Accepted Payment Methods

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Get Early Access to New Products Below

By clicking "Join Now" you agree to receive promotional emails from MANSCAPED®. You may unsubscribe at any time.
  • Warranty & Return|
  • Terms of Use and Sale|
  • Privacy Policy|
  • Cookie Policy
Copyright © 2024, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved®️ symbol designates a registered trademark of Manscaped, LLC in the United States and elsewhere.
United StatesCanadaEuropeUnited KingdomAustralia / New ZealandSingaporeSouth AfricaSaudi Arabia / United Arab Emirates