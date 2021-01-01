Skip to Main Content
Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag + Free
shipping with
the purchase of the
performance package kit
Get Limited Time Special

MANSCAPED™
T-Shirt

Premium Cotton Tee

0 reviews
Slide 1 of 3

MANSCAPED™
T-Shirt

Premium Cotton Tee

0 reviews

$19.99

Comfortable t-shirt is made of premium cotton and boasts the classic MANSCAPED™ logo. Want to get noticed at the gym or the beach? Flaunt your newly found swagger loud and proud!

  • Wear anywhere, any time!
  • Styles may vary

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

PREMIUM QUALITY & COMFORT

PREMIUM COMFORT icon

PREMIUM COMFORT

Made of super soft, comfortable cotton.

VERSATILE icon

VERSATILE

Wear anywhere, with anything, or with nothing at all!

Sizing Chart

Men'sSMMDLGXL2X3X
Neck (inches)14-14.515-15.516-16.517-17.518-18.519-19.5
Chest (inches)35-3738-4042-4446-4850-5254-56
Sleeve (inches)32.5-3333.5-3434.5-3535.5-3636-36.537-37.5
0
0 reviews, 0 Q&As

We Also Recommend

The Lawn Mower™ 3.0

|$79.99

Crop Preserver™

|$12.99

Crop Mop™

|$12.99
HomeAll Products
MANSCAPED™ T-SHIRT
free shipping
hassle-free returns
100% safe & secure checkout
  • FAQ
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Become an Influencer
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us

Accepted Payment Methods

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Get Early Access to New Products Below

Copyright © 2021, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved
  • Warranty & Return
    |
  • Terms of Use
    |
  • Privacy Policy
    |
  • Cookie Policy