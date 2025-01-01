Skip to Main Content
The Beard & Dome Bundle

The Beard Hedger® & The Dome Shaver™ Pro Toolkit

the original price was $239.98
$189.99
Save 21%

For bald men blessed in the beard game, these two tools are all you need to hone your look with craft and precision.

BUNDLE INCLUDES

The Beard Hedger®

  • Electric Beard Trimmer
  • SkinSafe® Technology
  • 20 Different Lengths (in .5mm-10mm Increments) Selected with Zoom Wheel
  • Up to 60-Minute Runtime Li-ion Battery
  • Waterproof

The Dome Shaver™ Pro

  • Electric Head Shaver
  • SkinSafe® Technology
  • Five Double-Track Blade Heads
  • Curved Blade Pad with FlexAdjust Technology
  • Up to 90-Minute Runtime
  • Waterproof

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

The Beard Hedger

The Beard Hedger®

Electric Beard Trimmer

The Dome Shaver™ Pro

Head Shaver

