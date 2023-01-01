Skip to Main Content
The Beard Hedger, the new electric beard trimmer from MANSCAPED

The Beard Hedger™

Beard Trimmer

A premium beard-sculpting machine with enough power and precision to craft your style in a single swipe.

  • Titanium-Coated Stainless Steel T-Blade
  • 20 Different Lengths, Selected with Zoom Wheel
  • 60-Minute Runtime Li-ion Battery
  • Three-Level LED Charge Indicator
  • Waterproof
  • Includes AC Adapter, USB-C Cable, Length-Setting Comb, and Travel Bag

The Beard Hedger™ Pro Kit

The Beard Hedger™ Pro Kit

Luxury Beard Grooming Kit

MANSCAPED™'s new electric beard trimmer, The Beard Hedger™

The Beard Hedger™

Electric Beard Trimmer

Black male model in a navy blue suit with a thick trimmed beard

Give good face.

Scruff, stubble, or full beard.

Whether you’re going for a bountiful beard or cleaning up a few stubbles, you need the right tools to get it right. And as a modern man, you want to get it right, because there’s something so glorious about being a giver.

The Beard Hedger™ trimmer on display being held by mechanical arm
One stroke wonder.

One stroke wonder.

The Beard Hedger™ was designed with a unique cutting angle to have its built-in comb lift flat-lying hairs for smooth, single-stroke trimming.

The Beard Hedger™ trimmer blade head close up
Check your hedge.

Check your hedge.

With a powerful, cordless DC motor and 41mm titanium-coated t-blade, The Beard Hedger™ is sharp enough to cut through the thickest facial hair with ease.

The Beard Hedger™'s precision zoom wheel with 20 different guard lengths
Take the wheel.

Take the wheel.

Ditch the half-dozen clipper attachments—use the intuitive zoom wheel to choose from 20 different lengths settings so you can trim anything from a lumberjack ‘stache to stubble.

Showcasing the internal electrical components of The Beard Hedger™
Overachiever.

Overachiever.

  • Premium 7,200 RPM motor for efficient trimming.
  • High-performance Li-ion battery for 60 minutes of use.
  • Advanced firmware with an overcharging protection circuit.
Black male model holding The Beard Hedger™ covered in water
Get wet.

Get wet.

Super-durable and waterproof, The Beard Hedger™ shines in the shower and on the go.*

*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

What's in the box:

All parts, cords, and components found within The Beard Hedger™ box
Who was the new MANSCAPED™ beard trimmer made for?
Who’d we make this
beard trimmer for?

Calling all men looking to take their beard maintenance routine to the next level—The Beard Hedger™ cuts hair with incredible precision—handlebar, goatee, or full beard.

The Beard Hedger™ Pro Kit

Luxury Beard Grooming

Shop Now

You have questions. We have answers.

Hit the B spot.

