The Chairman™ Pro
Electric Foil Shaver
Stroke your chin with a newfound accuracy. Two interchangeable blade heads give you a gentle and precise shave whether you want a smooth face or perfectly chiseled stubble.
- Two Interchangeable SkinSafe® Blade Heads
- SkinSafe® Four-Blade Foil
- SkinSafe® Stubble Trimmer
- Two Length-Setting Stubble Trimmer Combs
- Waterproof
- FlexAdjust Technology
- Precision Trimmer Edge
- Precision Lock
- Up to 75 Minutes of Runtime
- Wireless Charging Compatible
- Travel Lock
- LED Spotlight
- Gentle on the Neck
- LCD Display
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
The Chairman™ Pro
Electric Foil Shaver
Interchangeable dual-head system.
If you like a little scruff, keep it tight with the SkinSafe® stubble trimmer attachment. For a full refresh, the SkinSafe® four-blade foil shaves up to five days of growth down to the skin.*
*SkinSafe® technology does not guarantee cut protection.
Smooth glide.
Easy-glide stainless-steel blades and FlexAdjust technology help reduce irritation-causing friction. Stay in close contact with your skin for a nice shave. Then detail with the precision lock. Gentle on the Neck.
Easy to rinse.
The Chairman™ Pro is waterproof with a detachable magnetic head you can easily rinse clean.*
*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.
Old school shave. New school shaver.
Time to detail.
The long-lasting rechargeable battery with wireless compatibility gives you up to 75 minutes of runtime. Five o’clock come early? The five-minute quick charge option will set you right.
Spotless execution.
A built-in LED spotlight illuminates flat lying-hairs and hard-to-see areas around the neck and jawline so you never miss a spot.
What’s in the box:
How to use our foil shaver:
Wash your face and pat dry. If preferred, apply Power Shave Gel. Hold The Chairman™ Pro with the four-blade system flat against the skin. Gently glide your foil shaver up and down. Let the blade head pivot and seamlessly navigate the contours of your face while maintaining even pressure.