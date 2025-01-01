Skip to Main Content
The Chairman™ Pro Package

Face Shaving Kit

With The Chairman™ Pro, shaving can be quick and easy. This simple three-step routine is all you need to get back to looking your best.

KIT INCLUDES

  • The Chairman™ Pro Electric Foil Shaver
  • Power Shave Gel Head & Face Shaving Gel
  • Face Shave Soother Aftershave Serum
  • Storage Case
  • Power Adapter and USB-C Cable

Interchangeable dual-head system.

If you like a little scruff, keep it tight with the SkinSafe® stubble trimmer attachment. For a full refresh, the SkinSafe® four-blade foil shaves up to five days of growth down to the skin.*

*SkinSafe® technology does not guarantee cut protection.

Smooth glide.

Easy-glide stainless-steel blades and FlexAdjust technology help reduce irritation-causing friction. Stay in close contact with your skin for a nice shave. Then detail with the precision lock. Gentle on the Neck.

Easy to rinse.

The Chairman™ Pro is waterproof with a detachable magnetic head you can easily rinse clean.*

*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

Old school shave. New school shaver.

Time to detail.

The long-lasting rechargeable battery with wireless compatibility gives you up to 75 minutes of runtime. Five o’clock come early? The five-minute quick charge option will set you right.

Spotless execution.

A built-in LED spotlight illuminates flat lying-hairs and hard-to-see areas around the neck and jawline so you never miss a spot.

Power Shave Gel

Head & Face Shaving Gel

Clinically tested on sensitive skin, our lubricating, performance-based shaving gel helps prep your face for a close, clean, and comfortable shave.

Face Shave Soother

Aftershave Serum

Relieve freshly shaved skin with soothing ingredients designed to calm redness and irritation.

What’s in the box:

How to use our face shaving kit:

Wash your face and pat dry. Massage a thin layer of Power Shave Gel over your scruff. Shave using The Chairman™ Pro. When finished, gently massage your face with a dime sized dose of Face Shave Soother for that post-shave glow.

You have questions. We have answers.

A stroke of genius.

