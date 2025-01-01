The Chairman™ Pro Package
Face Shaving Kit
With The Chairman™ Pro, shaving can be quick and easy. This simple three-step routine is all you need to get back to looking your best.
KIT INCLUDES
- The Chairman™ Pro Electric Foil Shaver
- Power Shave Gel Head & Face Shaving Gel
- Face Shave Soother Aftershave Serum
- Storage Case
- Power Adapter and USB-C Cable
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
The Chairman™ Pro Package
Face Shaving Kit
Interchangeable dual-head system.
If you like a little scruff, keep it tight with the SkinSafe® stubble trimmer attachment. For a full refresh, the SkinSafe® four-blade foil shaves up to five days of growth down to the skin.*
*SkinSafe® technology does not guarantee cut protection.
Smooth glide.
Easy-glide stainless-steel blades and FlexAdjust technology help reduce irritation-causing friction. Stay in close contact with your skin for a nice shave. Then detail with the precision lock. Gentle on the Neck.
Easy to rinse.
The Chairman™ Pro is waterproof with a detachable magnetic head you can easily rinse clean.*
*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.
Old school shave. New school shaver.
Time to detail.
The long-lasting rechargeable battery with wireless compatibility gives you up to 75 minutes of runtime. Five o’clock come early? The five-minute quick charge option will set you right.
Spotless execution.
A built-in LED spotlight illuminates flat lying-hairs and hard-to-see areas around the neck and jawline so you never miss a spot.
Power Shave Gel
Head & Face Shaving Gel
Clinically tested on sensitive skin, our lubricating, performance-based shaving gel helps prep your face for a close, clean, and comfortable shave.
Face Shave Soother
Aftershave Serum
Relieve freshly shaved skin with soothing ingredients designed to calm redness and irritation.
What’s in the box:
How to use our face shaving kit:
Wash your face and pat dry. Massage a thin layer of Power Shave Gel over your scruff. Shave using The Chairman™ Pro. When finished, gently massage your face with a dime sized dose of Face Shave Soother for that post-shave glow.