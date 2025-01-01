Skip to Main Content
The Chairman™ Pro SkinSafe® Foil Blade

Compatible with The Chairman™ Pro

$39.99
Give your face a refresh. Shave up to five days of growth down to the skin with the SkinSafe® four-blade foil.

  • SkinSafe® Replacement Foil Blade
  • Magnetic Blade Head Attachment

New

SkinSafe® shave.

SkinSafe® easy-glide stainless-steel blades help reduce irritation-causing friction for a smooth shave.*

*SkinSafe® technology does not guarantee cut protection.

How to replace your blade:

To remove, pull the magnetic-attached blade head up and away from the shaver. To attach, align the blade head with the shaver and it will magnetically attach.

You have questions. We have answers.

Classic shave. Modern foil.

