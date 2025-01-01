Skip to Main Content
The Chairman™ Pro SkinSafe® Stubble Trimmer Blade

Compatible with The Chairman™ Pro

Designed to give you the perfect stubble, this blade comes equipped with two length-setting combs to help define your jawline.

  • SkinSafe® Replacement Stubble Trimmer Blade
  • Two Length-Setting Combs
  • Magnetic Blade Head Attachment

SkinSafe® stubble trimmer.

Maintain that chiseled and grizzled look with a SkinSafe® stubble trimmer attachment and precision trimming edge for sideburns and touchups.*

*SkinSafe® technology does not guarantee cut protection.

How to replace your blade:

To remove, pull the magnetic-attached blade head up and away from the shaver. To attach, align the blade head with the shaver and they’ll magnetically attach.

