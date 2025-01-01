Skip to Main Content
The Dome Pro Package

Head Shaving Kit

the original price was $169.97
$139.99
Save 18%

The Dome Pro Package gives you everything you need to elevate your head care routine with three steps to prep, shave, and soothe your scalp.

KIT INCLUDES

  • The Dome Shaver™ Pro Head Shaver
  • Power Shave Gel Head & Face Shaving Gel
  • Dome Soother Head Aftershave Lotion
  • Protective Cap
  • Travel Case
  • Power Adapter and USB-C Cable

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

New

The Dome Pro Package

Head Shaving Kit

When hair comes back, you’ll be ready.

Comfortable glide.

Five stainless-steel SkinSafe® blade heads float over bumps and curves for a smooth shave. With FlexAdjust technology, each blade stays in close contact with the scalp.*

*SkinSafe® technology does not guarantee cut protection.

Fast-track to bald.

Powered by a 9,500 RPM motor, five double-track rotary blade heads provide more cutting action in a single pass.

Smooth finish.

Ultra-thin foils provide a .10 mm close shave to achieve a bald head.

Wet or dry.

Shave how you want—it's waterproof.* Or pair it with Power Shave Gel for optimum glide.

*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

Keep it low maintenance.

The magnetic blade pad and shaving chamber can be detached to empty clippings and clean blades easily.

Palm it.

An ergonomic handheld design and curved blade pad allow you to comfortably navigate different types of head curvature with ease.

Power Shave Gel

Head & Face Shaving Gel

Clinically tested on sensitive skin, our lubricating, performance-based shaving gel helps prep your head and face for a close, clear, and comfortable shave.

Dome Soother

Head Aftershave Lotion

Calm your scalp after a quick shave with a non-irritating formula that helps soothe your skin, provides all-day hydration, and dries clear.

What’s in the box:

Who’d we make this head shaving kit for?

Don’t let hair threaten your identity. When The Dome Shaver™ Pro is part of your routine, getting back to your bald self is a breeze.

How to use our head shaver:

Hold The Dome Shaver™ Pro by the handle or palm the blade pad with your hand. Gently glide the shaver across your head making both straight and circular movements.

You have questions. We have answers.

Bald looks good on you. Keep it that way.

