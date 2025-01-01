The Dome Shaver™ Pro
Head Shaver
With FlexAdjust technology, ultra-thin foils, and a five-blade design, The Dome Shaver™ Pro will set you right.
- SkinSafe® Technology
- Five Double-Track Blade Heads
- Curved Blade Pad
- Waterproof
- Up to 90 minutes runtime
- 9,500 RPM Motor
- Ultra-Thin Stainless-Steel Foils
- FlexAdjust Technology
- Ergonomic Handle
- Magnetic Detachable Blade Pad
- Hair Chamber
- Travel Lock
- USB-C and Wireless Charging Compatible
- Protective Cap
- Travel Case
Grab life by the bald.
Comfortable glide.
Five stainless-steel SkinSafe® blade heads float over bumps and curves for a smooth shave. With FlexAdjust technology, each blade stays in close contact with the scalp.*
*SkinSafe® technology does not guarantee cut protection.
Fast-track to bald.
Powered by a 9,500 RPM motor, five double-track rotary blade heads provide more cutting action in a single pass.
Smooth finish.
Ultra-thin foils provide a .10 mm close shave to achieve a bald head.
Palm it.
An ergonomic handheld design and curved blade pad allow you to comfortably navigate different types of head curvature with ease.
Wet or dry.
Shave how you want—it's waterproof.*
*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.
Keep it low maintenance.
The magnetic blade pad and shaving chamber can be detached to empty clippings and clean blades easily.
Who’d we make The Dome Shaver™ Pro for?
This is a tool for the self-assured, those who know they look best bald and plan to keep it that way. You don’t take things one strand at a time, you dictate your routine, take hold of every day, and make sure it goes smoothly—no matter what.
How to use our head shaver:
Hold The Dome Shaver™ Pro by the handle or palm the blade pad with your hand. Gently glide the shaver across your head making both straight and circular movements.