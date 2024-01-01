Skip to Main Content
The Groin & Go Bundle

The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra & The Handyman™ Toolkit

the original price was $189.98
$149.99
Save 21%

Hit the road with tools designed to keep your upstairs and downstairs trimmed to perfection.

BUNDLE INCLUDES

The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra

  • Groin & Body Hair Trimmer
  • Interchangeable SkinSafe™ Foil and Trimmer Blade Heads
  • Waterproof

The Handyman™

  • Compact Face Shaver
  • Dual-Action SkinSafe™ Blade Head
  • Hybrid Long-Hair Leveler and Foil Shaver Blades
  • Waterproof

The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra

Groin & Body Hair Trimmer

What’s in the box:

The Handyman compact face shaver by MANSCAPED™

The Handyman

Compact Face Shaver

As above. So below.

