The Handyman™ SkinSafe™ Foil Blade

This replaceable blade head trims and shaves at the same time, helping reduce nicks and cuts for a quick, close, comfortable shave.
Smooth that travels.
Our dual-action SkinSafe™ long-hair leveler and foil shaver blades get to the long and short of it, comfortably adjusting to the contours of your face to shave a three-day stubble down to the skin.
*SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.
Clean cut.
The stainless steel and nickel blade was designed to withstand dirt, oil, and buildup that can lead to irritation while also being easy to clean and replace.
A well-oiled machine.
Each foil blade comes pre-lubricated to run smoothly, reducing wear and tear while helping you maintain a consistent shave.
How to replace your blade.
Pull up on the sides of the foil blade to remove and click the new blade head into place with the foil side on the side of the power button.