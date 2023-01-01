Skip to Main Content
Close up view of the backside and button placement on The Handyman

The Handyman™

COMPACT FACE SHAVER

$79.99

Need a touch-up away from home? Your chiseled jawline won't lose its luster thanks to our dual-action foil shaver, The Handyman™. Its compact design means you can toss it in your bag for easy grooming on the go.

  • 4.5” H X 2.4” W X 1.2” D
  • 11.43 CM H X 6.10 CM W X 3.05 CM D
  • Dual-Action SkinSafe™ Blade Head
  • Hybrid Long-Hair Leveler and Foil Shaver Blades
  • Up to 60 Minutes Runtime
  • 5-Minute Quick Charge Option
  • Low Battery Indicator
  • Compact
  • Waterproof
  • Magnetic Blade Cover
  • USB-C Cable

The Handyman compact face shaver by MANSCAPED™

The Handyman™

Compact Face Shaver

The Handyman, the newest foil shaver from MANSCAPED™

Simplify your away game.

Close up view of the dual-action foil shaver blades on The Handyman™
Close up view of the dual-action foil shaver blades on The Handyman™

Hit the refresh button.  

Our dual-action SkinSafe™ long-hair leveler and foil shaver blades get to the long and short of it, comfortably adjusting to the contours of your face to shave a three-day stubble down to the skin.*

*Skinsafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.

The Handyman USB-C charging port
The Handyman USB-C charging port

Shave time.

Don’t get left in the scruff. Our quick charging Li-ion battery gives you up to 60 minutes to get your groom on. If you’re short on time, the 5-minute quick charge will give you enough juice to clean things up. 

The Handyman close-up in a splash of water
The Handyman close-up in a splash of water

Keep it clean.

Go ahead, run it under the faucet—it's waterproof.* 

*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/pages/waterproof.

The Handyman sitting on a table with keys, a wallet, and sunglasses
The Handyman sitting on a table with keys, a wallet, and sunglasses

Groom on the go.  

Whether you've got a spur-of-the-moment overnight or a fringe friend’s destination wedding, The Handyman™ packs light and trims easy with a mess-free, magnetic protective cover.

The Handyman overview video
The Handyman foil shaver being used to trim a male models beard

How to use The Handyman™

Hold The Handyman™ with both blades flat against the skin and gently glide our dual-action compact foil shaver up and down. With every stroke, the long-hair leveler trims down longer stubble while the foil brings the shave down to the skin.

You have questions. We have answers.

