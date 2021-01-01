The Perfect Package 4.0
Luxury Grooming Kit Featuring The Lawn Mower™ 4.0 Trimmer
Literally the best shave I’ve ever had (downstairs).
– Keshner M, Verified Customer
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
Free Boxers & Travel Bag
A $59.98 value free with the purchase of The Performance Package 4.0 or The Perfect Package 4.0. Enjoy our luxury toiletry bag and anti-chafing boxers for the ultimate MANSCAPED™ product experience.
Kit Includes
The Lawn Mower™ 4.0
Trimmer For Groin & Body Grooming
All-new waterproof electric trimmer featuring SkinSafe™ technology, li-ion rechargeable battery, wireless charging system, and travel lock. MANSCAPED™ trimmers are IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at manscaped.com/waterproof.Learn more
Manscaped™ Boxers
ANTI-CHAFING BOXER BRIEFS
House your family jewels in MANSCAPED™ boxers - underwear specifically engineered to reduce the risk of chafing. MANSCAPED™ boxers feature micro-fiber blend designed to keep high friction areas cool. Your balls will thank you™.Learn more
Crop Preserver™
Anti-chafing ball deodorant
Designed specifically for a man’s most sensitive region, this deodorant helps to create an anti-chafing barrier and provide freshness below the waist.Learn more
Crop Reviver™
Ball Toner & Refresher
This spray-on ball toner is designed especially for highly sensitive areas of the body. It features soothing aloe and witch hazel extracts for protection.Learn more
Magic Mat™
DISPOSABLE SHAVING MATS
Magic Mat™ disposable shaving mats can keep trimmings in one place for easy disposal. They also serve as a source of entertaining news!Learn more
The Shed
PREMIUM TRAVEL BAG
Our premium quality travel and storage bag gives you a discreet place to handily store your MANSCAPED™ products between grooming sessions. Perfectly sized to keep under the sink or to take with you for easy, on-the-go grooming.Learn more