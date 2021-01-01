Skip to Main Content
The Perfect Package 4.0

Luxury Grooming Kit Featuring The Lawn Mower™ 4.0 Trimmer

Literally the best shave I’ve ever had (downstairs).

Keshner M, Verified Customer

Kit Includes:

  • The Lawn Mower™ 4.0
    - all-new SkinSafe™ electric trimmer
  • Crop Preserver™
    - anti-chafing ball deodorant
  • Crop Reviver™
    - ball spray toner
  • Magic Mat™
    - disposable shaving mats

free gifts:

  • The Shed
    - travel bag ($39.99 value)
  • MANSCAPED™ Boxers
    - anti-chafing boxers ($19.99 value)

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

Exclusive Offer

Free Boxers & Travel Bag

A $59.98 value free with the purchase of The Performance Package 4.0 or The Perfect Package 4.0. Enjoy our luxury toiletry bag and anti-chafing boxers for the ultimate MANSCAPED™ product experience.

Kit Includes

The Lawn Mower™ 4.0

Trimmer For Groin & Body Grooming

All-new waterproof electric trimmer featuring SkinSafe™ technology, li-ion rechargeable battery, wireless charging system, and travel lock. MANSCAPED™ trimmers are IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at manscaped.com/waterproof.

Manscaped™ Boxers

ANTI-CHAFING BOXER BRIEFS

House your family jewels in MANSCAPED™ boxers - underwear specifically engineered to reduce the risk of chafing. MANSCAPED™ boxers feature micro-fiber blend designed to keep high friction areas cool. Your balls will thank you™.

Crop Preserver™

Anti-chafing ball deodorant

Designed specifically for a man’s most sensitive region, this deodorant helps to create an anti-chafing barrier and provide freshness below the waist.

Crop Reviver™

Ball Toner & Refresher

This spray-on ball toner is designed especially for highly sensitive areas of the body. It features soothing aloe and witch hazel extracts for protection.

Magic Mat™

DISPOSABLE SHAVING MATS

Magic Mat™ disposable shaving mats can keep trimmings in one place for easy disposal. They also serve as a source of entertaining news!

The Shed

PREMIUM TRAVEL BAG

Our premium quality travel and storage bag gives you a discreet place to handily store your MANSCAPED™ products between grooming sessions. Perfectly sized to keep under the sink or to take with you for easy, on-the-go grooming.

Trusted By Over 2,000,000 men worldwide

