The Perfect Package 5.0 Ultra
Groin Grooming Kit
The perfect starting place to level up your loins. The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra is the pinnacle of groin and body grooming, helping you get your desired level of smooth, while Crop Soother™ and Crop Preserver® provide the ultimate aftercare for your pair.
Kit Includes
- The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra Groin & Body Hair Trimmer
- Crop Soother™ Ball Aftershave Lotion
- Crop Preserver® Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant
- Magic Mat® Disposable Shaving Mats
Free Gift
- The Shed 2.0 Toiletry Bag ($39.99 value)
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
All your nethers need.
The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra
Groin & Body Hair Trimmer
The next big thing in SkinSafe™
Designed to give you a skin-close shave. Use our SkinSafe™ Trimmer Blade to take a little off the top, then go in with the SkinSafe™ Foil Blade for a smooth finish.*
*SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.
Take it to the shower.
This waterproof* trimmer doesn’t mind getting a little wet. Whether you’re touching up or going into detail, both blades can be used wet or dry, saving time and cleanup.
*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.
This battery is a beast.
Spend more time trimming, less time charging with a 700mAh Li-ion battery that holds a charge for up to 60 minutes. Need to freshen up ASAP? The quick charge option will set you right.
Strong until the last stroke.
Constant RPMs prevent the blade from slowing down as the battery drains, which helps reduce the risk of pulling hairs.
Light your spot.
Grooming below the waist shouldn’t be a guessing game. Dual-temp LEDs better illuminate multiple skin tones so everyone can feel confident trimming down there.
Good vibrations only.
A travel lock helps reduce accidental powering on of the device, so your trimmer’s fully juiced when you arrive at your destination.
KIT INCLUDES
Aftercare for your pair.
Formulated with the highest quality ingredients for an expertly groomed groin.
CROP SOOTHER
Ball Aftershave Lotion
This post-shave lotion hydrates and helps reduce ball skin irritation, making your testicles the most comfortable they’ve felt in years.
CROP PRESERVER
Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant
Designed for your most sensitive region, this deodorant helps create an anti-chafing barrier and provide freshness below the waist.
MAGIC MAT
Disposable Shaving Mats
Magic Mat® disposable shaving mats keep trimmings in one place for easy disposal and serve as an entertaining source of news.
EXCLUSIVE OFFER
Free Toiletry Bag
First class is calling. When you get The Perfect Package 5.0, you’re gifted The Shed 2.0 luxury toiletry bag (a $39.99 value) to bring on your next adventure.
What’s in the box:
You have questions. We have answers.
Why should you groom your man parts?
Hygiene
Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.
Appearance
Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?
Attractiveness
8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.
Confidence
Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.