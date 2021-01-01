The Performance Package 4.0
Luxury Grooming Kit Featuring The Lawn Mower™ 4.0 + Weed Whacker Trimmers
Finally, no more worries about my personal grooming.
– Matthew M, Verified Customer
kit includes:
- The Lawn Mower™ 4.0- all-new SkinSafe™ electric trimmer
- Weed Whacker™- ear & nose hair trimmer
- Crop Preserver™- anti-chafing ball deodorant
- Crop Reviver™- ball spray toner
- Magic Mat™- disposable shaving mats
free gifts:
- The Shed- travel bag ($39.99 value)
- MANSCAPED™ Boxers- anti-chafing boxers ($19.99 value)
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
SkinSafe®
Technology
Ceramic blades featuring SkinSafe® technology are replaceable and precision-engineered for maximum confidence while trimming below-the-waist.
Waterproof
Trimming in the shower is easy and can create less mess. Comfortably operate The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer in wet or dry conditions.
*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at manscaped.com/waterproof.
Powerful
Performance
Premium 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology and a 600mA li-ion battery is rechargeable by a wireless charging system.
Wireless Charging System
The convenient dock wirelessly charges The Lawn Mower™ 4.0 by transferring energy from the dock to the trimmer via electromagnetic induction.
Tri-Level Power Indicator
LEDs light up individually when the trimmer is on to show charge level in increments of 33%.
Extended Battery
Up to 90 minutes of use with device firmware that features an over-charging and over-discharging protection circuit.
Travel Friendly
Enjoy the travel lock safety feature to help reduce accidental powering of the device.
TheWeed Whacker™Our Technological Masterpiece
We redesigned the ear and nose hair trimmer by focusing on maximum performance and comfort.Learn more
Rotary
Dual-Edge Blade With SkinSafe™ Technology
A premium 9,000 RPM motor powers a 360° rotary dual-blade system with SkinSafe™ technology. Maneuver the hypoallergenic stainless steel cone tip with confidence against pulls, nicks or cuts.
Long
The powerful 600mAh li-ion battery holds charge for up to 90 minutes of use & is easily charged with a convenient USB cable & AC Adapter.
Designed For Comfort
Engineered ForErgonomics
Crop
Preserver™
Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant
Designed specifically for a man’s most sensitive region, this deodorant helps to create an anti-chafing barrier and provide freshness below-the-waist.Learn more
Crop
Reviver™
Soothing Ball Toner
This spray-on ball toner is designed especially for highly sensitive areas of the body. It features soothing aloe and witch hazel extracts for protection.Learn more
Free Boxers & Travel Bag
A $59.98 value free with the purchase of The Performance Package 4.0 or The Perfect Package 4.0. Enjoy our luxury toiletry bag and anti-chafing boxers for the ultimate MANSCAPED™ product experience.