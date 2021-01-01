Skip to Main Content
The Performance Package 4.0

Luxury Grooming Kit Featuring The Lawn Mower™ 4.0 + Weed Whacker Trimmers

Finally, no more worries about my personal grooming.

Matthew M, Verified Customer

The Performance Package 4.0

Luxury Grooming Kit Featuring The Lawn Mower™ 4.0 + Weed Whacker Trimmers

kit includes:

  • The Lawn Mower™ 4.0
    - all-new SkinSafe™ electric trimmer
  • Weed Whacker™
    - ear & nose hair trimmer
  • Crop Preserver™
    - anti-chafing ball deodorant
  • Crop Reviver™
    - ball spray toner
  • Magic Mat™
    - disposable shaving mats

free gifts:

  • The Shed
    - travel bag ($39.99 value)
  • MANSCAPED™ Boxers
    - anti-chafing boxers ($19.99 value)

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

SkinSafe®

Technology

Ceramic blades featuring SkinSafe® technology are replaceable and precision-engineered for maximum confidence while trimming below-the-waist.

Waterproof

Trimming in the shower is easy and can create less mess. Comfortably operate The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer in wet or dry conditions.

*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at manscaped.com/waterproof.

Powerful
Performance

Premium 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology and a 600mA li-ion battery is rechargeable by a wireless charging system.

Wireless Charging System

The convenient dock wirelessly charges The Lawn Mower™ 4.0 by transferring energy from the dock to the trimmer via electromagnetic induction.

Tri-Level Power Indicator

LEDs light up individually when the trimmer is on to show charge level in increments of 33%.

Extended Battery

Up to 90 minutes of use with device firmware that features an over-charging and over-discharging protection circuit.​

Travel Friendly

Enjoy the travel lock safety feature to help reduce accidental powering of the device.

TheWeed WhackerOur Technological Masterpiece

We redesigned the ear and nose hair trimmer by focusing on maximum performance and comfort.Learn more

Long
Battery Life

The powerful 600mAh li-ion battery holds charge for up to 90 minutes of use & is easily charged with a convenient USB cable & AC Adapter.

Designed For Comfort

Engineered ForErgonomics

Intelligent design features a 23° angle to match the contours of the nose & ear for precise hair trimming.

Crop
Preserver™

Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant

Designed specifically for a man’s most sensitive region, this deodorant helps to create an anti-chafing barrier and provide freshness below-the-waist.

Learn more

Crop
Reviver™

Soothing Ball Toner

This spray-on ball toner is designed especially for highly sensitive areas of the body. It features soothing aloe and witch hazel extracts for protection.

Learn more
What some of our customers say

Your Balls Will Thank You™

The Performance Package 4.0
