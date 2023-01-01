Skip to Main Content
The Performance Package 5.0 Ultra

All-in-One Grooming Kit

the original price was $257.93
$139.99
Save 46%

Trim to aftercare, this all-inclusive kit has everything you need to feel clean cut and confident. After you’re done taking care down there, head north to get rid of those pesky nose and ear hairs.

Kit Includes

  • The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra Groin & Body Hair Trimmer
  • Weed Whacker® 2.0 Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer
  • Crop Soother™ Ball Aftershave Lotion
  • Crop Preserver® Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant
  • Magic Mat® Disposable Shaving Mats

Free Gifts

  • Boxers 2.0 Midnight Bravo ($34.99 value)
  • The Shed 2.0 Toiletry Bag ($39.99 value)

Select Boxer Size-

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

The Performance Package 5.0 Ultra

All-in-One Grooming Kit

Perform at your best.

The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra

Groin & Body Hair Trimmer

The next big thing in SkinSafe™

Designed to give you a skin-close shave. Use our SkinSafe™ Trimmer Blade to take a little off the top, then go in with the SkinSafe™ Foil Blade for a smooth finish.*

*SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.

Take it to the shower.

This waterproof* trimmer doesn’t mind getting a little wet. Whether you’re touching up or going into detail, both blades can be used wet or dry, saving time and cleanup.

*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

This battery is a beast.

Spend more time trimming, less time charging with a 700mAh Li-ion battery that holds a charge for up to 60 minutes. Need to freshen up ASAP? The quick charge option will set you right.

Strong until the last stroke.

Constant RPMs prevent the blade from slowing down as the battery drains, which helps reduce the risk of pulling hairs.

Light your spot.

Grooming below the waist shouldn’t be a guessing game. Dual-temp LEDs better illuminate multiple skin tones so everyone can feel confident trimming down there.

Good vibrations only.

A travel lock helps reduce accidental powering on of the device, so your trimmer’s fully juiced when you arrive at your destination.

Weed Whacker® 2.0

Electric Nose Hair Trimmer

Sharp on hairs.

This sleekly designed sequel is fitted with a significantly improved blade, providing a closer, easier cut, missing fewer hairs with the same SkinSafe™ technology* you've come to know and love.

*SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee protection.

Go ahead, get wet.

Works wet and dry, so you can use it in the shower or rinse it off under the faucet.*

*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

Unplug. Unhair.

Sniffing out stray hairs on the go has never been easier. With a cordless rechargeable AAA NiMH battery, this nose and ear hair trimmer operates on its own power supply with up to 45 minutes of runtime.

KIT INCLUDES

Aftercare for your pair.

Formulated with the highest quality ingredients for an expertly groomed groin.

CROP SOOTHER™

CROP SOOTHER

Ball Aftershave Lotion

This post-shave lotion hydrates and helps reduce ball skin irritation, making your testicles the most comfortable they’ve felt in years.

CROP PRESERVER®

CROP PRESERVER

Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant

Designed for your most sensitive region, this deodorant helps create an anti-chafing barrier and provide freshness below the waist.

MAGIC MAT®

MAGIC MAT

Disposable Shaving Mats

Magic Mat® disposable shaving mats keep trimmings in one place for easy disposal and serve as an entertaining source of news.

Exclusive Offer

Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag

With the purchase of The Performance Package 5.0 Ultra, you're gifted a pair of our super-soft, supportive Boxers 2.0 and our luxury toiletry bag The Shed 2.0 (a $74.98 value).

What’s in the box:

Compare your package

the-performance-package-5

BetterThe Performance Package 5.0 Ultra

the original price was $257.93$139.99Save 46%

Kit Includes

The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra

Weed Whacker® 2.0

Crop Soother™

Crop Preserver®

Magic Mat®

Boxers 2.0

The Shed 2.0

the-platinum-package-5

BestThe Platinum Package 5.0 Ultra

the original price was $312.89$159.99Save 49%
Buy

Kit Includes

The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra

Weed Whacker® 2.0

Crop Soother™

Crop Preserver®

Magic Mat®

2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner

Body Wash

The Body Buffer

Deodorant

Boxers 2.0

The Shed 2.0

You have questions. We have answers.

Why should you groom your man parts?

Hygiene

Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.

Appearance

Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?

Attractiveness

8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.

Confidence

Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.

