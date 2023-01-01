The Platinum Package 5.0 Ultra
Luxury Full-Body Grooming Kit
Packed with tools, trimmers, and all the formulations your body could ever ask for. This luxury full-body grooming kit has everything you need to stay on top of your manly rituals.
Kit Includes
- The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra Groin & Body Hair Trimmer
- Weed Whacker® 2.0 Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer
- Crop Soother™ Ball Aftershave Lotion
- Crop Preserver® Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant
- Magic Mat® Disposable Shaving Mats
- 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner Refined® Scent
- Body Wash Refined® Scent
- The Body Buffer Silicone Body Scrubber
- Deodorant Refined® Scent
Free Gifts
- Boxers 2.0 Midnight Bravo ($34.99 value)
- The Shed 2.0 Toiletry Bag ($39.99 value)
Main character energy.
The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra
Groin & Body Hair Trimmer
The next big thing in SkinSafe™
Designed to give you a skin-close shave. Use our SkinSafe™ Trimmer Blade to take a little off the top, then go in with the SkinSafe™ Foil Blade for a smooth finish.*
*SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.
Take it to the shower.
This waterproof* trimmer doesn’t mind getting a little wet. Whether you’re touching up or going into detail, both blades can be used wet or dry, saving time and cleanup.
*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.
This battery is a beast.
Spend more time trimming, less time charging with a 700mAh Li-ion battery that holds a charge for up to 60 minutes. Need to freshen up ASAP? The quick charge option will set you right.
Strong until the last stroke.
Constant RPMs prevent the blade from slowing down as the battery drains, which helps reduce the risk of pulling hairs.
Light your spot.
Grooming below the waist shouldn’t be a guessing game. Dual-temp LEDs better illuminate multiple skin tones so everyone can feel confident trimming down there.
Good vibrations only.
A travel lock helps reduce accidental powering on of the device, so your trimmer’s fully juiced when you arrive at your destination.
Weed Whacker® 2.0
Electric Nose Hair Trimmer
Sharp on hairs.
This sleekly designed sequel is fitted with a significantly improved blade, providing a closer, easier cut, missing fewer hairs with the same SkinSafe™ technology* you've come to know and love.
*SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee protection.
Go ahead, get wet.
Works wet and dry, so you can use it in the shower or rinse it off under the faucet.*
*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.
Unplug. Unhair.
Sniffing out stray hairs on the go has never been easier. With a cordless rechargeable AAA NiMH battery, this nose and ear hair trimmer operates on its own power supply with up to 45 minutes of runtime.
KIT INCLUDES
Full body feels.
Show your body some love with our signature body scrubber and a lineup of premium products formulated with the highest quality ingredients for top notch skin and hair care.
2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner
Hair Wash & Conditioner
Cleanse and nourish in just one step with ingredients rich in antioxidants to revitalize the look and feel of your hair.
Body Wash
Daily Shower Gel
Revive dry skin with a hydrating body wash loaded with cooling aloe vera and refreshing sea salt to help balance and control your body’s natural oil.
The Body Buffer
Silicone Body Scrubber
100% food-grade silicone bristles deliver an enhanced lather and exfoliation to help unclog pores and reduce ingrowns so you can reach next-level clean and confident.
CROP SOOTHER
Ball Aftershave Lotion
This post-shave lotion hydrates and helps reduce ball skin irritation, making your testicles the most comfortable they’ve felt in years.
CROP PRESERVER
Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant
Designed for your most sensitive region, this deodorant helps create an anti-chafing barrier and provide freshness below the waist.
Deodorant
Premium Odor Protection
Reclaim your confidence with an aluminum-free formula that goes on clear so no marks (or odors) are left in your clothes.
You have questions. We have answers.
Why should you groom your man parts?
Hygiene
Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.
Appearance
Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?
Attractiveness
8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.
Confidence
Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.