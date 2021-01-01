Skip to Main Content
Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag + Free
shipping with
the purchase of the
performance package kit
Get Limited Time Special

PLOW BLADES REFILL

10-PACK FOR THE PLOW™

0 reviews
Slide 1 of 3

PLOW BLADES REFILL

10-PACK FOR THE PLOW™

0 reviews

Have you experienced the benefits of shaving with a single-blade razor? Enjoy a fresh blade for The Plow™ face razor with a 10-pack of refill blades. Blades are made of premium stainless steel to help reduce razor burn. For face use only and includes free shipping. Use a fresh blade every shave for optimal results.

  • For face use only
  • Razor burn reducing cutting angle
  • Premium stainless steel

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

Designed to Perform

RUST RESISTANT icon

RUST RESISTANT

Premium stainless steel

REDUCE RAZOR BURN icon

REDUCE RAZOR BURN

Razor burn reducing cutting angle

Experience a high quality shave today

0
0 reviews, 0 Q&As

We Also Recommend

Crop Reviver™

|$10.99

Crop Preserver™

|$12.99

Crop Cleanser™

|$9.99

Experience a high quality shave today

HomeAll Products
Plow Blades Refill
free shipping
hassle-free returns
100% safe & secure checkout
  • FAQ
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Become an Influencer
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us

Accepted Payment Methods

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Get Early Access to New Products Below

Copyright © 2021, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved
  • Warranty & Return
    |
  • Terms of Use
    |
  • Privacy Policy
    |
  • Cookie Policy