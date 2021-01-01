PLOW BLADES REFILL
10-PACK FOR THE PLOW™
0 reviews
Have you experienced the benefits of shaving with a single-blade razor? Enjoy a fresh blade for The Plow™ face razor with a 10-pack of refill blades. Blades are made of premium stainless steel to help reduce razor burn. For face use only and includes free shipping. Use a fresh blade every shave for optimal results.
- For face use only
- Razor burn reducing cutting angle
- Premium stainless steel
