Skip to Main Content
Special Offer
Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag + Free shipping with purchase of performance package 4.0 or platinum package 4.0
Close-up of The Plow® 2.0 Replacement Blade

PLOW BLADES REFILL

30-PACK FOR The Plow®

$19.99
$17.99
Save 10%

Have you experienced the benefits of shaving with a single blade double-edged safety razor? Enjoy a fresh blade for The Plow® face razor with a 30-pack of refill blades. Blades are made of premium stainless steel to help reduce razor burn. For face use only and includes free shipping. Use a fresh blade every shave for optimal results.

  • For face use only
  • Razor burn reducing cutting angle
  • Premium stainless steel
  • Product packaging may vary

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

Designed to Perform

Rust Resistant

Rust Resistant

Premium stainless steel

Reduce Razor Burn

Reduce Razor Burn

Razor burn reducing cutting angle

Testimonials From Some of Our Satisfied Customers

MikeVerified Buyer

Awesome razer

I don't leave reviews all that often on any website but after getting my replacement blade for my trimmer Manscape doesn’t me a free plow 2.0 a complete surprise and I'm glad I got it I love it now I don't have to use my Gillette razor anymore! Thanks manscaped!
Matthew K.Verified Buyer

Very good

When I first tried this I did not tighten the handle enough to create the best shave angle, so I was not happy. After realizing I needed to tighten the handle more than my other safety razors to get the right blade angle for safe shaving I was much happier. The razor has a good weight and balance and the handle length helps control the shaving. Finally, the Manscaped blades are very good. They are the right level of sharpness to give a comfortable shave and last for a couple shaves. I would recommend both this razor and the blades.
Nathan H.Verified Buyer

Best everyday razor!

I’ve had my Plow 2.0 since it first came out and I can say it is the BEST razor I have ever used, I am in the Air Force and required to shave everyday for the last 365+ days I have shaved with this razor from dry shaves, just water shaves, and with shaving cream shaves no matter whether I’m taking my time or rushing. It gives the same close and comfortable shave with no difference, no cuts, no burn. This razor by far is one of the best, it will beat out every razor IMO, my wife uses the Plow 1.0 for her legs etc and says the same thing!

You have questions. We have answers.

GQ Logo
Esquire Logo
Wall Street Journal Logo
Page Six Logo
New York Times Logo
TMZ Logo
CNBC Logo
Rolling Stone Logo

We Also Recommend

Crop Reviver®

Crop Reviver®

$12.99
Crop Preserver®

Crop Preserver®

$12.99
Crop Cleanser®

Crop Cleanser®

$12.99

Experience a high quality shave today

HomeAll ProductsPlow Replacement Blades (30 Pack)
free shipping
hassle-free returns
Secure checkout
  • About Us
  • FAQ
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Klarna FAQ
  • Press
  • CA Notice at Collection
  • CA Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
  • CA Limit Use of Sensitive Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patents
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us

Accepted Payment Methods

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Get Early Access to New Products Below

By clicking "Join Now" you agree to receive promotional emails from MANSCAPED™. You may unsubscribe at any time.
  • Warranty & Return|
  • Terms of Use and Sale|
  • Privacy Policy|
  • Cookie Policy
Copyright © 2023, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved
United StatesCanadaEuropeUnited KingdomAustralia / New ZealandSingaporeSouth AfricaSaudi Arabia / United Arab Emirates