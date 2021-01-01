Skip to Main Content
THE PLOW™ 2.0

SINGLE BLADE DOUBLE-EDGED SAFETY RAZOR

THE PLOW™ 2.0

SINGLE BLADE DOUBLE-EDGED SAFETY RAZOR

New Gunmetal Grey

  • For face use only
  • Traditional single-blade razor
  • Razor burn reducing cutting angle

Second-generation single blade double-edged safety razor

Luxurious display case packaging

Precision engineered brass handle and zinc alloy head

Perfectly weighted handle specifically designed for a single-blade performance stroke

Custom Logo Etching

Razor burn reducing cutting angle

Rust resistant

How to Use

Let the The Plow™ 2.0’s precision-weighted handle do the work for you. There’s no need to apply extra pressure to get that clean, skin-close shave you’ve always dreamed of. Simply let the blade glide smoothly over the curves of your face, using one long stroke at a time. Think of it this way: less cutting strokes can equal less skin irritation.

Each single blade has two sides, so carefully flip it over to start shaving fresh with a new, ultra-sharp cutting edge. The Plow™ 2.0’s single blade was designed to reduce painful ingrown hairs and uncomfortable razor burn, unlike cheap, plastic disposables.

pro tip

For a perfect shave every time, try The Plow™ 2.0 blade replenishment plan. You’ll save money, and help protect your face from nicks and cuts.

