How to Use

Let the The Plow™ 2.0’s precision-weighted handle do the work for you. There’s no need to apply extra pressure to get that clean, skin-close shave you’ve always dreamed of. Simply let the blade glide smoothly over the curves of your face, using one long stroke at a time. Think of it this way: less cutting strokes can equal less skin irritation.



Each single blade has two sides, so carefully flip it over to start shaving fresh with a new, ultra-sharp cutting edge. The Plow™ 2.0’s single blade was designed to reduce painful ingrown hairs and uncomfortable razor burn, unlike cheap, plastic disposables.