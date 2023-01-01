Skip to Main Content
The Beard Hedger Pro Kit by MANSCAPED

$206.92
$139.99
Save 32%

A complete beard maintenance kit for the modern bearded gentleman—from trim to treatment, it’s all here.

Kit Includes

  • The Beard Hedger™
  • AC Adapter & USB-C Cable
  • Beard Shampoo
  • Beard Conditioner
  • Beard Oil
  • Beard Balm
  • Travel Bag

  • Beard Accessory Pack (Beard Brush, Beard Comb, and Beard Scissors)

The Beard Hedger™ Pro Kit with all products sitting on a shelf

The Beard Hedger™ trimmer on display being held by mechanical arm

The Beard Hedger™

Beard Trimmer

Fire up The Beard Hedger™ and sculpt your scruff. Choose between 20 length settings, so you’ll always get just the right trim.

Female model holding up mirror for black male model to help apply Beard Shampoo

Clean & soften.

Beard Shampoo

Hydrating Cleanser

Kick the face grit with a shampoo that helps cleanse and hydrate your burly bristles.

Close up of the new Beard Conditioner from MANSCAPED™

Hydrate & nourish.

Beard Conditioner

Leave-in Softener

Pamper your beard with nourishing oils and antioxidants that rehydrate hair and leave you feeling silky-soft.

White male model with large beard holding a bottle of MANSCAPED™'s new Beard Oil

Moisturize & shine.

Beard Oil

Moisturizing Serum

Brush out your burl and work those whiskers with a nutrient-rich oil that helps increase your natural shine.

Close up of the new Beard Balm from MANSCAPED™

Style & profile.

Beard Balm

Styling Pomade

Polish off your look with a rich pomade that keeps you looking well-groomed from sun-up to get-down.

Close up of the beard accessory pack, included with all The Beard Hedger™ Pro Kit purchases

Free Gift

Beard Accessory Pack

A $49.97 value, free with the purchase of The Beard Hedger™ Pro Kit.

Perfect your beard styling with our dual-sided beechwood Beard Comb, a naturally anti-static tool designed to detangle knots for a neat lay.

Tackle any detail work with our Beard Scissors, crafted from stainless steel with an adjustable tension screw and finger rest for ultimate precision and ease of use.

Our boar-bristled Beard Brush does a lot of everything for your beard and skin beneath: it exfoliates, cleanses, stimulates, massages, distributes moisture and oil, tames, de-frizzes, shapes, and shines.

Who was the new MANSCAPED™ beard grooming kit made for?
Who’d we make this
beard kit for?

Guys who want their beards—of any length—to look immaculate. The Beard Hedger™ Pro Kit has the best beard performance tools so you can be more precise in your chin chiseling, from start to finish.

You have questions. We have answers.

