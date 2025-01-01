Skip to Main Content
The Scalp Buffer

Silicone Scalp Scrubber

the original price was $19.99
$17.99
Save 10%

Exfoliate, deep clean, and massage your scalp with a premium scalp scrubber designed to make you go, “ooh, that’s nice.” 

  • 100% Antibacterial Silicone
  • Stimulating Bristles
  • Help Reduce Flaking from Dry Skin & Product Buildup
  • Flexible, Handheld Design   
  • Hanging Notch
  • Waterproof

The SCALP BUFFER

Silicone Scalp Scrubber

Clear your head.

A gentle wet or dry scrub exfoliates your scalp to help reduce flaking from dry skin and product buildup.

Keep it clean.

100% antibacterial silicone bristles keep scum away and suds at play.

Refresh your roots.

Round-tip bristles provide a penetrating scalp scrub, helping hair products reach your roots.

Wake your follicles.

Give yourself a relaxing scalp massage, designed to stimulate blood flow to your hair follicles.

How to use our scalp scrubber:

Add a nickel-sized drop of our 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner to The Scalp Buffer, work it into a lather, and massage in small, circular motions like you’re in one of those 90s hair commercials.

