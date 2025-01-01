The Scalp Buffer
Silicone Scalp Scrubber
Exfoliate, deep clean, and massage your scalp with a premium scalp scrubber designed to make you go, “ooh, that’s nice.”
- 100% Antibacterial Silicone
- Stimulating Bristles
- Help Reduce Flaking from Dry Skin & Product Buildup
- Flexible, Handheld Design
- Hanging Notch
- Waterproof
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
The SCALP BUFFER
Silicone Scalp Scrubber
Clear your head.
A gentle wet or dry scrub exfoliates your scalp to help reduce flaking from dry skin and product buildup.
Keep it clean.
100% antibacterial silicone bristles keep scum away and suds at play.
Refresh your roots.
Round-tip bristles provide a penetrating scalp scrub, helping hair products reach your roots.
Wake your follicles.
Give yourself a relaxing scalp massage, designed to stimulate blood flow to your hair follicles.
How to use our scalp scrubber:
Add a nickel-sized drop of our 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner to The Scalp Buffer, work it into a lather, and massage in small, circular motions like you’re in one of those 90s hair commercials.