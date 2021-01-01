Skip to Main Content
Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag + Free
shipping with
the purchase of the
performance package kit
Get Limited Time Special

The Shed

Travel Bag

0 reviews
Slide 1 of 2

The Shed

Travel Bag

0 reviews

$39.99

Our premium quality travel and storage bag gives you a discreet place to handily store your MANSCAPED™ products between grooming sessions. Perfectly sized to keep under the sink or to take with you for easy, on-the-go grooming.

  • High quality, sturdy, premium manufactured
  • Travel-friendly, compact size: 9” x 4” x 6”
  • Water resistant with lined interior
  • Grab-and-go handle
  • Secure zippered closure

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

Durable Travel Companion

Travel Friendly

Designed in a travel friendly, compact size: 9” x 4” x 6”.

Water Resistant

Sturdy, premium manufacturing protects against the risk of water damage.

The Ultimate Travel Companion

0
0 reviews, 0 Q&As

We Also Recommend

Crop Preserver™

|$12.99

The Lawn Mower™ 3.0

|$79.99

Crop Mop™

|$12.99

The Ultimate Travel Companion

HomeAll Products
The Shed
free shipping
hassle-free returns
100% safe & secure checkout
  • FAQ
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Become an Influencer
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us

Accepted Payment Methods

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Get Early Access to New Products Below

Copyright © 2021, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved
  • Warranty & Return
    |
  • Terms of Use
    |
  • Privacy Policy
    |
  • Cookie Policy