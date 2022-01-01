How to Use the

UltraPremium

Collection

Hop in the shower and start with the 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner, get a luxurious lather, and rinse off. Then, pump the Body Wash into your loofah and scrub your entire body head to toe. Rinse and towel off. Finish up by applying the Hydrating Body Spray, Deodorant, and Lip Balm. Getting dressed afterwards is optional.