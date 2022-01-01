UltraPremium Collection
Men's Skin + Haircare Kit
We formulated the UltraPremium Collection with the highest quality ingredients for top notch skin and hair care. All with clean, vegan, dye-free formulas, infused with our signature Refined™ cologne scent.
Collection Includes:
- UltraPremium 2-In-1 Shampoo + Conditioner
- UltraPremium Body Wash
- UltraPremium Deodorant
- UltraPremium Hydrating Body Spray
- UltraPremium Lip Balm 3-Pack
Whether you're looking for an amazing shower experience or simple morning routine, The UltraPremium Collection has everything you need to feel fresh and clean. In five simple steps you're in and out the shower, looking good and smelling your best.
Hop in the shower and start with the 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner, get a luxurious lather, and rinse off. Then, pump the Body Wash into your loofah and scrub your entire body head to toe. Rinse and towel off. Finish up by applying the Hydrating Body Spray, Deodorant, and Lip Balm. Getting dressed afterwards is optional.Get the Full Tutorial