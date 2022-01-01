Skip to Main Content
UltraPremium Collection

Men's Skin + Haircare Kit

We formulated the UltraPremium Collection with the highest quality ingredients for top notch skin and hair care. All with clean, vegan, dye-free formulas, infused with our signature Refined™ cologne scent.

Collection Includes:

  • UltraPremium 2-In-1 Shampoo + Conditioner
  • UltraPremium Body Wash
  • UltraPremium Deodorant
  • UltraPremium Hydrating Body Spray

  • UltraPremium Lip Balm 3-Pack

For your not so private parts.

Shampoo and Conditioner

SHAMPOO+

CONDITIONER

SHAMPOO + CONDITIONER

Hair Wash & Conditioner

Our UltraPremium 2-In-1 Shampoo + Conditioner cleanses and nourishes in just one step. With coconut water, green tea, aloe, turmeric, and sage, this non-greasy daily nourishing formula is naturally hydrating and rich in antioxidants to revitalize the look and feel of your hair.
Body Wash

BODY WASH

Daily Shower Gel

Our UltraPremium Body Wash is infused with aloe vera and sea salt to keep your skin feeling clean, fresh, and moisturized. Using a clean, vegan, dye-free formula scented with authentic Refined™ cologne.
Deodorant

DEODORANT

Premium Odor Protection

Smell that? That's the magic of our UltraPremium Deodorant and signature Refined™ cologne-quality fragrance under your arms. We use an aluminum-free, clear formula so no marks (or odors) are left in your clothes.
Body Wash

Hydrating

Body Spray

Spray-On Moisturizer

Our UltraPremium Body Spray features a 360° delivery spray system for an even application. The light, non-greasy formula will give your skin the moisture it needs without excess shine, using ingredients like red algae from the Pacific Ocean and hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration.
Lip Balm

Lip Balm

Lip Care 3-Pack

A $10.99 value, free with the purchase of the UltraPremium Collection. Formulated with moisturizers like vitamin E, peppermint, and eucalyptus oil to help seal in moisture and soothe the lips, providing comfortable hydration with a matte finish.
Deodorant

Who'd We Make This
Collection For?

Whether you're looking for an amazing shower experience or simple morning routine, The UltraPremium Collection has everything you need to feel fresh and clean. In five simple steps you're in and out the shower, looking good and smelling your best.

How to Use the
UltraPremium
Collection

Hop in the shower and start with the 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner, get a luxurious lather, and rinse off. Then, pump the Body Wash into your loofah and scrub your entire body head to toe. Rinse and towel off. Finish up by applying the Hydrating Body Spray, Deodorant, and Lip Balm. Getting dressed afterwards is optional.

You got questions. We got answers.

Trusted By Over 4,000,000 Men Worldwide

