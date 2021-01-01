Ultra Smooth Package

How to Go Bare Down There

Shaving the gents should be the last thing you do in the shower. Warm water will help to soften the skin and hair in the area for a more comfortable shave. Apply a generous amount of Crop Exfoliator™ to the target area. Massage gently to remove dead skin and rinse the area clean. Apply enough Crop Gel™ to coat the target area (we made it clear so you can see what you’re doing). Shave in the direction of hair growth to help reduce ingrown hairs. You’ll want to rinse The Crop Shaver™ every 1-2 passes for optimal performance. When you’re finished, put your razor in its storage case so it’s stored face up, protecting the lubrication strip.

