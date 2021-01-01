Ultra Smooth Package
Shaving Care for Down There
Ultra Smooth Package
Shaving Care for Down There
When you want to be smoother than an aged whiskey.
PACKAGE INCLUDES:
- Crop Gel™
- Crop Exfoliator™
- The Crop Shaver™
- 6 Replacement Blades for The Crop Shaver™
- Travel Case
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
THE ULTRA SMOOTH
Package
Shaving Care for Down There
Step 1
Crop Exfoliator™Gentle Exfoliant for the Groin
Step 2
Crop Gel™Clear Groin Shaving Gel
Step 3
The Crop Shaver™Three-Blade Cartridge Razor
Thoughtfully Designed.
Three Precision Blades
Extra Wide Lubrication Strips
Pivoting Head
Replacement Blades
For The Crop Shaver™
This package includes 6 replacement blades so you get a smooth, fresh shave every time.
Travel Case
No more losing your razor or letting it rust on your counter. Elevate your grooming setup by giving your razor its very own place in the chaos.
What's
In The Box
- Crop Exfoliator™
- Crop Gel™
- The Crop Shaver™
- 6 Replacement Blades for The Crop Shaver™
- Travel Case
How to Go Bare Down There
Shaving the gents should be the last thing you do in the shower. Warm water will help to soften the skin and hair in the area for a more comfortable shave. Apply a generous amount of Crop Exfoliator™ to the target area. Massage gently to remove dead skin and rinse the area clean. Apply enough Crop Gel™ to coat the target area (we made it clear so you can see what you’re doing). Shave in the direction of hair growth to help reduce ingrown hairs. You’ll want to rinse The Crop Shaver™ every 1-2 passes for optimal performance. When you’re finished, put your razor in its storage case so it’s stored face up, protecting the lubrication strip.
FAQ
You got Questions.We got answers.
Why Should You Groom Your Man Parts?
Hygiene
Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.
Appearance
Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?
Attractiveness
8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.
Confidence
Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.