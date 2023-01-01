Skip to Main Content
Weed Whacker® 2.0 nose hair trimmer for men

Weed Whacker® 2.0

Electric Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer

One rogue nose or ear hair can be the difference between attracting the right or the wrong kind of attention—by a hair. Cut to a painless solution: the Weed Whacker® 2.0 with second-generation engineering and a superior cutting performance.

  • SkinSafe™ Technology
  • Waterproof
  • Up to 45-Minute Runtime
  • Intelligently Contoured Ergonomic Design
  • 360° Rotary Dual-Blade System
  • 7,000 RPM Motor

The Weed Whacker® 2.0 electric nose hair trimmer for men by MANSCAPED™
Close up of The Weed Whacker® 2.0 nose hair trimmer blade
Sharp on hairs.

Sharp on hairs.

This sleekly designed sequel is fitted with a significantly improved blade, providing a closer, easier cut, missing fewer hairs with the same SkinSafe™ technology* you've come to know and love.

*SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee protection.

The Weed Whacker® 2.0 being covered in water showcasing waterproof features
Go ahead, get wet.

Go ahead, get wet.

Works wet and dry, so you can use it in the shower or rinse it off under the faucet.*

*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

The USB-C charging port on The Weed Whacker® 2.0
Unplug. Unhair.

Unplug. Unhair.

Sniffing out stray hairs on the go has never been easier. With a cordless rechargeable AAA NiMH battery, this nose and ear hair trimmer operates on its own power supply with up to 45 minutes of runtime.

The Weed Whacker® 2.0 being held in hand
Easy to grip, easy to snip.

Easy to grip,
easy to snip.

Get more precision in your prep with a matte, rubberized grip that’s easy to hold and gets where it needs to go.

The Weed Whacker® 2.0 deconstructed to show electronic internals

A cut above the rest.

A premium 7,000 RPM motor powers our new 360° rotary dual-blade system so you experience no pulling, virtually guaranteed.*

*98% of men experience no pulling.

What's in the box:

All parts and cords included in The Weed Whacker® 2.0 box
Male model with beard being nuzzled by female model
Who’d we make this
nose hair trimmer for?

If you’re starting to notice a few unruly hairs creeping out of your nose and ears, don’t panic. Once you make trimming your craniofacial manholes with the Weed Whacker® 2.0 part of your essential grooming routine, no one will know the wiser.

You have questions. We have answers.

Attract the right attention

