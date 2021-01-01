Weed Whacker™ Replacement Blade
FOR ELECTRIC NOSE & EAR HAIR TRIMMER
I love that I can recharge it, it’s waterproof, and the blades are replaceable.
– Amazon Customer, Verified Buyer
Weed Whacker™ Replacement Blade
FOR ELECTRIC NOSE & EAR HAIR TRIMMER
You don’t want to use the same blade over and over. One, hygiene. Two, sharpness. Which is why we made our blades replaceable—just pop off the old blade head, and pop on the new.
- Compatible with the Weed Whacker™
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
The SkinSafe™Replacement Blade
A 360-degree dual rotary blade sitting at a 23-degree angle to match the contours of the nose and ear for the most precise trim (leaving what you need, nothing you don’t).
Designed
for Comfort
Hygienic
The ceramic and stainless steel blade was designed to withstand dirt, oil and buildup that can lead to irritation while also being easy to clean and replace.
How to Use
To replace the blade in your Weed Whacker™️, hold the trimmer facing you, place your thumb in the middle of the blade and twist it off. Place the bottom of the new blade module into the slot on the handle and gently twist it into place.