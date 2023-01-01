MANSCAPED™ Recycling

Electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) contains materials, components and substances that may be hazardous and present a risk to human health and the environment when waste and electronic equipment (WEEE) is not handled correctly.

This crossed out wheeled bin symbol indicates that Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) should not be discarded in unseparated household waste but must be collected separately.

User of EEE must follow local recycling regulations to increase opportunities for Reuse, Recycle and Recovery of WEEE which helps prevent the negative environmental effects of throwing hazardous electrical equipment to landfill.

When an electronic product reaches its end of life, MANSCAPED will work with you to arrange for the recycling of the product.

Batteries – Used batteries need to be disposed separately from the equipment.

WEEE, Battery, Packaging, Textiles Producer Register Numbers, as issued by National Authorities: Austria: GLN No. 9008392099887; Denmark: CVR 300914103; Finland: ERP FI: 1981326-3; France: FR028710_052E31, FR028710_06KKOG, FR028710_01EPKC, FR028710_11HIEU; Germany: WEEE-Reg-Nr.DE 21487575, Batt-Reg-Nr. DE 23290972, Pack-Reg-Nr. DE4195912016445; Ireland: IE 3244WB; Italy: Numero di iscrizione Registro AEE: IT20120000012645, Numero di iscrizione Registro Pile: IT20120P00006640; Netherlands: KvK C4139050, 41197; Norway: C4139050 MVA; Poland: 000006411, 000544090; Spain: Número RII-AEE 7499 RD 110/2015, Nº REI-RPA 2122 RD 710/2015; Sweden: CRN:c4139050; United Kingdom: WEE/AU4825YF