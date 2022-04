The Ball Checker App

Our Ball Checker mobile app provides a few facts every guy and girl should know about testicular cancer as well as how to do a testicular self exam.

If you examine your testicles regularly, you will get to know what's normal and what's different.

You can also get monthly text reminders, just text selfexam to 22999. Your cell number is only used for the monthly reminders and you can opt out anytime.