Ask MANSCAPED™

We currently offer one-time purchase options as well as a variety of replenishment options for single products or a special membership option with our Peak Hygiene Plan.

The Peak Hygiene Plan includes your choice of 2 full-size MANSCAPED™ products and/or replacement blades in each shipment that is sent to you throughout the year, based on your desired frequency.

Once your order is placed, your plan(s) can be adjusted or canceled at any time - you will only be charged for your Peak Hygiene Plan when a replenishment order has been processed.