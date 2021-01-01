Waterproof

Learn More About the Waterproof Capabilities of The Lawn Mower™ 2.0, The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 and the Weed Whacker™ trimmers:

Our trimmers are made to be used in the shower, if you wish. Our trimmers meet the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Standard 60529 rating of IPX7 and can withstand immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. In addition, our trimmers meet the IEC’s IPX4 rating which protects against splashing water from any direction. While our trimmers have been tested for a variety of conditions, there is a point at which an increased water depth may harm our trimmers.

How do I safely use my trimmer in the shower?

First, always make sure that your trimmer is disconnected from all charging devices. Next, use your trimmer as you normally would, and let the water from the shower wash away trimmed hair from yourself and the trimmer. We recommend using a gentle shower spray, as powerful jets of water over a prolonged period of time could damage your trimmer. When you have finished grooming, dry your trimmer with a soft cloth, and allow it to completely air dry before connecting it to any charging device.