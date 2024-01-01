Be all you can beard.
Beard Care
The Beard Hedger™ Pro KitLuxury Beard Grooming Kit
$149.99
$139.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
The Beard Hedger™Beard Trimmer
$99.99
$94.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
Beard ShampooHydrating Cleanser
$12.99
$11.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
Beard ConditionerLeave-in Softener
$12.99
$11.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
Beard BalmStyling Pomade
$14.99
$13.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
Beard OilMoisturizing Serum
$15.99
$13.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
Look fresh, feel fresher.
Face Shave
Don’t skimp on your skin.
Skin Care
Full Body Feels
Why should you freshen up?
Self-Care
Your self-care routine sets the tone of your day. It always feels good to start fresh.
Confidence
Find your best self and feel comfortable in your skin.
Hygiene
Regular grooming leads to better looks, better smells, and better feels.
Attractiveness
When you put in the work, people notice. Everybody is attracted to effort.