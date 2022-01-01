What is SkinSafe™ Technology?
Our SkinSafe™ technology utilizes advanced ceramics for enhanced protection. Our SkinSafe™ ceramic blade is made with rounded corners to provide a smoother cut, which helps to reduce the risk of nicks and snags.
We recommend using a fresh blade every three months to reduce the build-up of dirt and bacteria, and to help reduce nicks and cuts. Of course, your replacement cycle will depend on your frequency of use, and your specific grooming needs.
Do you have other questions?
We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.Go to FAQs
Ask MANSCAPED™
Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.