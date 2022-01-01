Ask MANSCAPED™

Our SkinSafe™ technology utilizes advanced ceramics for enhanced protection. Our SkinSafe™ ceramic blade is made with rounded corners to provide a smoother cut, which helps to reduce the risk of nicks and snags.





We recommend using a fresh blade every three months to reduce the build-up of dirt and bacteria, and to help reduce nicks and cuts. Of course, your replacement cycle will depend on your frequency of use, and your specific grooming needs.