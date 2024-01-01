Skip to Main Content
The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro

Groin & Body Hair Trimmer

the original price was $89.99
$84.99
Save 6%

Treat yourself to an expertly engineered trim. The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro is now equipped with our latest technology, including an updated SkinSafe™ blade, travel lock, and wireless charging compatibility.

  • SkinSafe™ Technology
  • Waterproof
  • Travel Lock
  • LED Spotlight
  • Constant RPM Motor
  • 600mAh Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery
  • Wireless Qi Charging Compatible
  • Up to 60 Minutes Runtime
  • Two Adjustable Combs: 2-12 mm
  • Adapter & USB-C Cable

Close-up of The Lawn Mower 4.0 Pro

The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro

Groin & Body Hair Trimmer

Male model looking to the right in a candid pose

Take your nethers up a notch.

Close-up of the updated SkinSafe™ blade on The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro
Close-up of the updated SkinSafe™ blade on The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro

Updated SkinSafe™ technology.

Our updated SkinSafe™ ceramic blade is rounded for comfort with a built-in guard designed to help reduce nicks and cuts.*

*SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.

The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro covered in water droplets to showcase waterproof capability
The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro covered in water droplets to showcase waterproof capability

Get it wet if you want.

A waterproof design means you can comfortably trim in wet or dry conditions—or run it under the faucet for easy cleanup.*

*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

Close-up of the upgraded spotlight LED on The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro
Close-up of the upgraded spotlight LED on The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro

Light the runway.

Trimming your balls shouldn’t be a guessing game. Use the LED spotlight to illuminate those hard-to-see areas.

A rendering of the internal motor on The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro
A rendering of the internal motor on The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro

Effortlessly powerful.

Constant RPMs help prevent the blade from slowing down as the battery dies, creating a consistent shave with up to 60 minutes of runtime.

Close-up view of the travel lock for TSA included on The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro
Close-up view of the travel lock for TSA included on The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro

Sail through TSA.

Enjoy the travel lock safety feature to help reduce accidental powering of the device.

What’s in the box:

Male model smiling and looking away from the camera

Who’d we make this ball trimmer for?

If you’re a big features guy, this ball trimmer is updated with even more taint tech than before, including an updated SkinSafe™ blade, travel lock, and wireless charging compatibility.

Male model showcasing how to use The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro on his arm

How to use The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro:

After fully charging your ball trimmer, gently place the flat side of the blade flush against your skin and shave against the direction of growth.

You have questions. We have answers.

